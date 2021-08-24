Leaker: Upcoming MacBook Pro to See Price Hike Over Current Model, Equal Performance Across 14 and 16-Inch Sizes

The upcoming 14-inch MacBook Pro is set to be more expensive than the current 13-inch MacBook Pro and both the 14 and 16-inch models will offer the same performance, according to the leaker known as "Dylandkt."



The leaker shared the information on Twitter, explaining that both of the upcoming MacBook Pro models, expected to come in 14 and 16-inch sizes, will feature the same performance due to having the same "M1X" chip.

Currently, the 16-inch MacBook Pro offers a significant performance improvement over the high-end 13-inch models due to its more powerful Intel chips and better thermals, so bringing the two model sizes to parity could be a major boost for owners of the smaller, more portable model.

Just so that everyone understands, I am referring to the 16 and 14 inch pros both having the same M1X. — Dylan (@dylandkt) August 24, 2021

In addition, the 14-inch MacBook Pro will apparently be more expensive than the current 13-inch MacBook Pro. Dylandkt clarified to MacRumors that this relates to the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro model with the M1 chip, which starts at $1,299.

Dylandkt also told MacRumors that the 14-inch MacBook Pro will be priced around the current high-end 13-inch model, which it is expected to replace in the lineup, but will be priced much more closely to the 16-inch model due to their similar feature sets and performance.

The current high-end 13-inch MacBook Pro, which still features Intel chips, starts at $1,799. A base configuration with 1TB of storage is also available for $1,999. The current 16-inch MacBook Pro, which is not expected to see a price rise, starts from $2,399. This means that the 14-inch MacBook Pro could be priced in the region of $2,000.

Dylandkt has correctly predicted details about a number of Apple's product launches. As early as November 2020, Dylandkt claimed that the next-generation iPad Pro would feature an ‌‌M1‌‌ chip. This was five months before the device emerged. Before the launch of the 24-inch ‌iMac‌ earlier this year, Dylandkt correctly predicted that the new, redesigned ‌‌iMac‌‌ would replace the smaller entry-level ‌‌iMac‌‌ only and feature an ‌‌M1‌‌ chip rather than an M1X.

The new MacBook Pro models are expected to debut around October, offering new designs, brighter panels with higher contrast, an improved webcam, function keys with no Touch Bar, more ports, and a MagSafe connector for charging. For more on what to expect, be sure to check out our dedicated MacBook Pro rumor guide.