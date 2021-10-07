When You Can Pre-Order the Apple Watch Series 7 in Every Time Zone

Pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 7 will kick off on Friday, October 8 at 5 a.m. Pacific Time, allowing customers to purchase any model in Apple's new 2021 Apple Watch lineup.



Apple is planning to make the new devices available in more than 60 countries around the world simultaneously, so we've created a list of when pre-orders will kick off all around the world.

Australia West - 8:00 p.m. AWST

- 8:00 p.m. AWST Australia East - 11:00 p.m. AEDT

- 11:00 p.m. AEDT Austria - 2:00 p.m. CEST

- 2:00 p.m. CEST Belgium - 2:00 p.m. CEST

- 2:00 p.m. CEST Canada West - 5:00 a.m. PDT

- 5:00 a.m. PDT Canada East - 8:00 a.m. EDT

- 8:00 a.m. EDT China - 8:00 p.m. CST

- 8:00 p.m. CST Denmark - 2:00 p.m. CEST

- 2:00 p.m. CEST Finland - 3:00 p.m. EEST

- 3:00 p.m. EEST France - 2:00 p.m. CEST

- 2:00 p.m. CEST Germany - 2:00 p.m. CES

- 2:00 p.m. CES Guernsey - 1:00 p.m. BST

- 1:00 p.m. BST Hong Kong - 8:00 p.m. HKT

- 8:00 p.m. HKT Ireland - 1:00 p.m. IST

- 1:00 p.m. IST Isle of Man - 1:00 p.m. BST

- 1:00 p.m. BST Italy - 2:00 p.m. CEST

- 2:00 p.m. CEST Japan - 9:00 p.m. JST

- 9:00 p.m. JST Jersey - 1:00 p.m. BST

- 1:00 p.m. BST Luxembourg - 2:00 p.m. CEST

- 2:00 p.m. CEST Netherlands - 2:00 p.m. CEST

New Zealand - 1:00 a.m. NZDT next day

- 1:00 a.m. NZDT next day Norway - 2:00 p.m. CEST

- 2:00 p.m. CEST Portugal - 1:00 p.m. WEST

- 1:00 p.m. WEST Puerto Rico - 8:00 a.m. AST

- 8:00 a.m. AST Saudi Arabia - 3:00 p.m. AST

- 3:00 p.m. AST Singapore - 8:00 p.m. SGT

- 8:00 p.m. SGT Spain - 2:00 p.m. CEST

- 2:00 p.m. CEST Sweden - 2:00 p.m. CEST

- 2:00 p.m. CEST Switzerland - 2:00 p.m. CEST

- 2:00 p.m. CEST Taiwan - 8:00 p.m. CST

- 8:00 p.m. CST UAE - 4:00 p.m GST

- 4:00 p.m GST United Kingdom - 1:00 p.m. BST

- 1:00 p.m. BST United States West - 5:00 a.m. PDT

- 5:00 a.m. PDT United States Mountain - 6:00 a.m. MDT

- 6:00 a.m. MDT United States Central - 7:00 a.m. CDT

- 7:00 a.m. CDT United States East - 8:00 a.m. EDT

- 8:00 a.m. EDT US Virgin Islands - 8:00 a.m. AST

We haven't listed every time zone for every country, such as in Canada, Russia, and the United States, nor have we listed every available pre-order country, so make sure to double check your specific time zone so you're certain you know the exact time that pre-orders will kick off. A time zone converting website is a useful tool for confirming accurate pre-order times.

Reports detailing ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ manufacturing preparations suggest that supplies are likely to be tight at launch. Apple reportedly experienced manufacturing issues as it began ramping up production, and the company opted not to announce a specific launch date during the watch's introduction last month. As a result, it's best to pre-order the ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ model you want as soon as possible if you're aiming to get a new device on release day.

‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ pre-orders will be available on Friday, October 4 in all variants, and they will launch one week later on Friday, October 15. These dates apply to customers in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, the UK, and more than 50 other countries and regions.