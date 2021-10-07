When You Can Pre-Order the Apple Watch Series 7 in Every Time Zone
Pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 7 will kick off on Friday, October 8 at 5 a.m. Pacific Time, allowing customers to purchase any model in Apple's new 2021 Apple Watch lineup.
Apple is planning to make the new devices available in more than 60 countries around the world simultaneously, so we've created a list of when pre-orders will kick off all around the world.
- Australia West - 8:00 p.m. AWST
- Australia East - 11:00 p.m. AEDT
- Austria - 2:00 p.m. CEST
- Belgium - 2:00 p.m. CEST
- Canada West - 5:00 a.m. PDT
- Canada East - 8:00 a.m. EDT
- China - 8:00 p.m. CST
- Denmark - 2:00 p.m. CEST
- Finland - 3:00 p.m. EEST
- France - 2:00 p.m. CEST
- Germany - 2:00 p.m. CES
- Guernsey - 1:00 p.m. BST
- Hong Kong - 8:00 p.m. HKT
- Ireland - 1:00 p.m. IST
- Isle of Man - 1:00 p.m. BST
- Italy - 2:00 p.m. CEST
- Japan - 9:00 p.m. JST
- Jersey - 1:00 p.m. BST
- Luxembourg - 2:00 p.m. CEST
- Netherlands - 2:00 p.m. CEST
- New Zealand - 1:00 a.m. NZDT next day
- Norway - 2:00 p.m. CEST
- Portugal - 1:00 p.m. WEST
- Puerto Rico - 8:00 a.m. AST
- Saudi Arabia - 3:00 p.m. AST
- Singapore - 8:00 p.m. SGT
- Spain - 2:00 p.m. CEST
- Sweden - 2:00 p.m. CEST
- Switzerland - 2:00 p.m. CEST
- Taiwan - 8:00 p.m. CST
- UAE - 4:00 p.m GST
- United Kingdom - 1:00 p.m. BST
- United States West - 5:00 a.m. PDT
- United States Mountain - 6:00 a.m. MDT
- United States Central - 7:00 a.m. CDT
- United States East - 8:00 a.m. EDT
- US Virgin Islands - 8:00 a.m. AST
We haven't listed every time zone for every country, such as in Canada, Russia, and the United States, nor have we listed every available pre-order country, so make sure to double check your specific time zone so you're certain you know the exact time that pre-orders will kick off. A time zone converting website is a useful tool for confirming accurate pre-order times.
Reports detailing Apple Watch Series 7 manufacturing preparations suggest that supplies are likely to be tight at launch. Apple reportedly experienced manufacturing issues as it began ramping up production, and the company opted not to announce a specific launch date during the watch's introduction last month. As a result, it's best to pre-order the Apple Watch Series 7 model you want as soon as possible if you're aiming to get a new device on release day.
Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders will be available on Friday, October 4 in all variants, and they will launch one week later on Friday, October 15. These dates apply to customers in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, the UK, and more than 50 other countries and regions.
Top Rated Comments
[LIST=1]
* No updated specs for AW7 available
* No updated studio to visualise your new combo before you order.
* No full pricing released to help get a view on what combos are available.
* Still no comparison of the AW7 to current or previous models it’s still only AW7 and lower.
* No visibility of cost and only the base model prices are know.
Sorry but this is utter shocking, they really don't give a damn about this release. Everyone said its ok they will release all this before the day, but nope nothing, not a bit.