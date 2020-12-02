Kuo: Two Redesigned MacBook Pros in 2021 and New MacBook Air in 2022, All With Apple Silicon and Mini-LED Displays

Apple plans to release two redesigned MacBook Pros in 2021 and a new MacBook Air in 2022, all with mini-LED displays and Apple Silicon chips, according to TFI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

In a research note to investors, seen by MacRumors, Kuo explained that two new MacBook Pro models equipped with an all-new form factor design are expected to launch in 2021, and a new "affordable" ‌MacBook Air‌ is expected in 2022, all with ‌Apple Silicon‌ chips and mini-LED displays. This appears to be a clarification of a previous report that simply said redesigned MacBooks would launch in late 2021.

Kuo also believes that Apple will be able to offset the increased cost of using mini-LED panels in Mac devices because the cost of ‌Apple Silicon‌ chips is significantly lower than that of Intel processors.

Upcoming Apple devices with mini-LED displays are also projected to see much higher than expected shipments. TFI Securities has revised its shipment forecasts by 350 percent for 2021 and 450 percent in 2022. Apple is presumed to ship 10 to 12 million mini-LED devices in 2021 and 25 to 28 million mini-LED devices in 2022. Epistar is anticipated to make major gains as a result, with the company now expected to serve as Apple's sole mini-LED supplier.

The reason behind the revised estimates are lower than expected costs for mini-LED components over the next few years and faster adoption of mini-LED panels in MacBook devices.

MacBooks are projected to be the main driver of mini-LED panel shipments since they will purportedly gain mini-LED before the iPad and see faster shipment growth. Kuo has previously said that at least one new iPad model will be released with a mini-LED display in the first half of 2021.

Within the next three years, Kuo's optimistic scenario sees MacBook shipments grow significantly by 100 percent with up to 35 million units per year, thanks to the adoption of ‌Apple Silicon‌ and refreshed designs.