Next-Generation AirPods Reportedly Already in Production Despite Not Being Announced at Apple Event
While third-generation AirPods were not announced at the Apple Event this week, suppliers have already kicked off shipments of the long-awaited headphones, according to industry sources cited by Taiwanese website DigiTimes.
In a paywalled preview of its report, DigiTimes said the shipments have been "slow," but production being underway is a good sign that the third-generation AirPods will likely be released before the end of the year. There will likely be another Mac-focused Apple Event this year, and the new AirPods could be unveiled then, or they could be announced with a press release through the Apple Newsroom at any point this fall.
The third-generation AirPods are expected to feature a design language similar to the AirPods Pro, but without active noise cancellation. However, rumors have conflicted as to whether the new design will include silicone ear tips.
The second-generation AirPods were released in March 2019, priced at $159 with a wired charging case or $199 with a wireless charging case.
Top Rated Comments
They said the Apple Watch will have a new design. It didn't.
They said they will announce the new Airpods 3. They didn't.
So many inaccurate rumors this year...