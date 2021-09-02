Apple Watch Series 7 Production Will Reportedly Ramp Up at End of September, New MacBook Pros Expected Later in Fall

Following a report earlier this week from Nikkei Asia that claimed volume production of upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 models had been delayed due to manufacturing challenges, a new report has offered a more specific timeframe.

Apple Watch Series 7 render shared by Jon Prosser and Ian Zelbo

According to a paywalled preview of a DigiTimes report , suppliers are scheduled to ramp up Apple Watch Series 7 production starting at the end of September. That timeframe could indeed reflect a short delay in production, as Nikkei Asia had reported that Apple Watch Series 7 mass production was originally slated to begin around mid-September.

It's unclear if any production delay would affect launch timing of the Apple Watch Series 7. Apple has unveiled new Apple Watch models in September for five consecutive years, dating back to the Apple Watch Series 2 in 2016. Even with reported production delays, the Apple Watch Series 7 could still be announced in September as well, but pre-orders could face lengthier shipping estimates due to short supply.

The manufacturing challenges are in large part due to the Apple Watch Series 7 having a new design, according to Nikkei Asia. The watch is expected to feature a new flat-edged casing based on information shared by Jon Prosser, host of the YouTube channel Front Page Tech, while Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Series 7 models will be available in larger 41mm and 45mm sizes, compared to 40mm and 44mm sizes for the Series 6.

Nikkei Asia's report also claimed that the Apple Watch Series 7 will be able to measure blood pressure, but Gurman said this is not true.



MacBook Pros

In a separate report today, DigiTimes claimed that ongoing supply chain shortages will likely result in the rumored 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with an Apple silicon chip and a mini-LED display being launched in October or November. The report cites sources who believe Apple's fall 2021 product launches will likely follow a similar format as fall 2020, with multiple events spread across several months.

The new MacBook Pro models are expected to have a new design with a flatter top and bottom, and several ports are expected to return, including an HDMI port, an SD card reader, and a connector for a magnetic power cable.