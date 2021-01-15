Skip to Content

MagSafe is Coming Back to the Mac: A Look Back at Apple's Original Magnetic Charging Technology

by

Surprise late night rumors last night provided us with our first in-depth look at what we can expect from the new MacBook Pro models that are coming in 2021, and there are some significant changes in the works.

macbook pro magsafe
Along with additional ports, a new flat-edged design, and the removal of the Touch Bar, Apple's updated MacBook Pro machines will readopt MagSafe.

MagSafe in the 2021 MacBook Pro Models

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes Apple will go back to a ‌MagSafe‌ charging connector, and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in a separate report agreed and clarified that the ‌MagSafe‌ port will be a standalone charging port used instead of USB-C, with the new port located next to the USB-C ports.

Flat 2021 MacBook Pro Mockup Feature
The design of the new ‌MagSafe‌ connector will be similar to the design of the previous ‌MagSafe‌ connector used on Macs, and it will allow for faster charging speeds than are possible with USB-C.

MagSafe 1 - 2006

‌MagSafe‌ first debuted in January of 2006 when Apple launched the first-ever MacBook Pro, which was also the first Mac laptop with an Intel chip inside. There have been a total of two versions of ‌MagSafe‌, and the 2006 MacBook Pro used the original ‌MagSafe‌ connector.

magsafe 1 design
The first ‌MagSafe‌ port featured a square-shape design with five holes, which attached to an accompanying connector using a magnetic connection. The idea was that if the connector was tugged, it would detach quickly and smoothly without causing damage to the ‌MagSafe‌ port or pulling the MacBook Pro off of a table or desk.

original magsafe t shape
As with USB-C, ‌MagSafe‌ had a design that allowed the connector to be attached to a Mac in either orientation, and charging was even simpler than with USB-C because there was no need to enter a cable into a port - you just lined up the connector and it adhered right in place magnetically. Apple developed 45W, 60W, and 85W ‌MagSafe‌ connectors for various machines.

L shaped magsafe
Initially, Apple used a T-shaped design that directed the cable straight out from a machine, but the original ‌MagSafe‌ was transitioned to an L-shaped design that positioned the cable on the side of a computer. The T-shaped design was used from 2006 to 2009, while the L-shaped design was used from 2010 through 2012.

MagSafe 2 - 2012

Apple in 2012 introduced a new version of ‌MagSafe‌ called ‌MagSafe‌ 2, featuring a thinner and wider port and a new connector design that was suited to the thinner Macs that Apple unveiled that year. ‌MagSafe‌ 2 connectors were not compatible with original MAgSafe ports, requiring an adapter.

2012 macbook pro magsafe
Apple went back to its T-shaped design for ‌MagSafe‌ 2 and stuck with it for the life of ‌MagSafe‌, and this is likely the same design and cable orientation that we'll see in the 2021 MacBook Pro models.

magsafe 2 design

MagSafe Discontinuation

In 2016, with the introduction of the USB-C MacBook Pro models, Apple began discontinuing ‌MagSafe‌. MacBook Pro models released between 2016 and 2020 do not use ‌MagSafe‌ technology and instead charge through one of the machine's USB-C ports. ‌MagSafe‌ was fully phased out of the Mac lineup, and the last machine with ‌MagSafe‌, the 2017 MacBook Air, was discontinued by Apple in July 2019.

MagSafe's Return

Apple started bringing back ‌MagSafe‌ in 2020 with the launch of the iPhone 12 lineup. The ‌iPhone 12‌ models feature a built-in ring of magnets to support a magnetic wireless charger option which Apple has named ‌MagSafe‌, and soon, ‌MagSafe‌ charging could be revived across Apple's product lineup.

applemagsafecharger
Based on the rumors we've heard so far, it sounds like the upcoming ‌MagSafe‌ connector in the 2021 MacBook Pro models will look similar to the ‌MagSafe‌ 2 connector that has since been discontinued. It is unlikely to be identical, however, as it is said to charge new MacBook Pro models more quickly than USB-C.

Past ‌MagSafe‌ cords were prone to breakage and fraying around the charging connector, so Apple may have a new design in mind for the 2021 MacBook Pro models to alleviate the problem.

In the past, Apple has not licensed its ‌MagSafe‌ technology, but that could change for the 2021 MacBook Pro models. Apple is allowing third-party companies to develop MagSafe-based charging options for the iPhone, so this time around, we could potentially see third-party ‌MagSafe‌ charging solutions for the Mac, but that's not guaranteed.

MagSafe Hardware

With Apple planning to debut a new ‌MagSafe‌ connector option, it's a sign that the hardware needed to charge a Mac will continue to be shipped with Mac machines. With the 2020 iPhones, Apple stopped providing power adapters for charging purposes, but it doesn't seem like that's a move that will expand to the Mac lineup.

The switch back to ‌MagSafe‌ is likely to be popular with MacBook Pro owners who have been missing the feature since Apple transitioned to USB-C. In fact, the new MacBook Pro models appear to be removing all of the features that Mac owners have complained about, including the Touch Bar that has never caught on the way that Apple hoped it would, and the limited number of ports on USB-C machines.

Related Roundups: MacBook Pro 13", MacBook Pro 16"
Buyer's Guide: 13" MacBook Pro (Buy Now), 16" MacBook Pro (Don't Buy)

Top Rated Comments

jml1982 Avatar
jml1982
43 minutes ago at 12:18 pm
So stupid that they got rid of this! I upgraded last year and within the first week I tripped over the cord and brought my brand new Macbook Pro tumbling to the ground... This would never have happened with the MagSafe.
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
zorinlynx Avatar
zorinlynx
41 minutes ago at 12:19 pm
I still have a MagSafe-era Macbook Pro, but one thing I had been looking forward to when I do decide to upgrade has been USB-C charging and being able to use such a wide variety of charging devices, like powerbanks, power strips with USB-C PD ports (Anker makes some really nice ones) and so on. Requiring MagSafe for charging basically means you need a line level (120/240V) power outlet and the original Apple charging brick to charge your MacBook.

So I hope if this rumor is true and Apple brings MagSafe charging back to the MacBook, that the USB-C ports are still usable to charge with, even if it's slower.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SWAON Avatar
SWAON
42 minutes ago at 12:19 pm
Love my 10 years old MagSafe on MBP, glad I'd be switching to new one soon.. :)
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
QCassidy352 Avatar
QCassidy352
36 minutes ago at 12:25 pm
Sounds terrific. Now just add a usb-A port back and I’m good to go.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JPack Avatar
JPack
35 minutes ago at 12:25 pm
Apple patented this in 2016.




https://patents.google.com/patent/US20170093104A1/en

"Connector adapters that may have a MagSafe connector receptacle and a Universal Serial Bus Type-C connector insert. This may allow MagSafe chargers to be used to charge devices having Universal Serial Bus Type-C connector receptacles. This also may provide the breakaway characteristic of a MagSafe connector system for a device that does not include a MagSafe connector receptacle. Other adapters may have other types of magnetic connector receptacles and connector inserts."

Attachment Image
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mazda 3s Avatar
Mazda 3s
42 minutes ago at 12:19 pm
They should have never removed it. I bought a 2017 MacBook Pro, and it didn't take long for my 1-year (at the time) to walk around the kitchen table and pull it to the ground as he tripped over the power cord. Dented the s**t out of the top lid, but at least it still worked and closed properly.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

cook cbs this morning

CBS This Morning: Apple to Make 'Big Announcement' Tomorrow Morning

Tuesday January 12, 2021 8:46 am PST by
CBS This Morning today shared a short clip of an upcoming interview with Apple CEO Tim Cook in which addressing last week's events at the U.S. Capitol, with Cook saying "it's key that people be held accountable for it." Following the clip, Gayle King of CBS noted that the interview with Cook was not specifically arranged to address the current controversy over Parler and other repercussions, ...
Read Full Article
ipad pro 2021 mysmartprice cad

Allegedly Leaked 2021 iPad Pro CAD Images Suggest Few Design Changes

Tuesday January 12, 2021 3:38 am PST by
Tech blogs 91mobile and MySmartPrice on Tuesday posted a series of allegedly leaked factory CAD images of Apple's upcoming fifth-generation 11-inch iPad Pro. Rumors suggest Apple plans to announce two new iPad Pro models in both 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions, and today's images offer perhaps the clearest indication yet that Apple's next-generation iPad Pros will have minimal, if any,...
Read Full Article125 comments
prototype iphone 12 pro

Prototype iPhone 12 Pro Shown Off in Photos

Wednesday January 13, 2021 3:39 pm PST by
Developer Giulio Zompetti, who often shows off prototype versions of Apple devices, today highlighted a prototype version of the iPhone 12 Pro. The iPhone 12 Pro is running an operating system called SwitchBoard, a nonUI version of the iOS 14 update that Apple uses internally. We've seen SwitchBoard on prototype devices before, as Apple uses it to test new features. Zompetti's prototype...
Read Full Article53 comments
find my app safari post

Safari Allows Users to Enable Hidden 'Items' Tab in 'Find My' App Ahead of AirTags Launch

Wednesday January 13, 2021 5:45 am PST by
As seen in screenshots obtained by MacRumors in 2019, Apple's long-rumored AirTags items trackers are expected to be managed through the Find My app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Now, any user can get an early look at this tab. MacRumors reader David Chu today alerted us that the hidden "Items" tab in the Find My app can be enabled on an iPhone or iPad by typing in the link findmy://items in...
Read Full Article60 comments
iphone x camera close

iOS 14.4 Will Introduce Warning on iPhones With Non-Genuine Cameras

Thursday January 14, 2021 8:07 am PST by
In the second beta of iOS 14.4 seeded to developers and public testers this week, MacRumors contributor Steve Moser has discovered code indicating that Apple will be introducing a new warning on iPhones that have had their camera repaired or replaced with aftermarket components rather than genuine Apple components. "Unable to verify this iPhone has a genuine Apple camera," the message will...
Read Full Article67 comments
mac anti reflective coating issue

Apple's Anti-Reflective Coating Repair Program Still in Effect for Some MacBooks With New Mail-In Policy

Tuesday January 12, 2021 10:07 am PST by
In an internal memo obtained by MacRumors, Apple recently informed its network of Apple Authorized Service Providers that mail-in repair is now required for Mac notebooks with anti-reflective coating issues in the United States. The new policy went into effect January 4, 2021 and means that customers who take an eligible 12-inch MacBook or MacBook Pro exhibiting this issue to an Apple...
Read Full Article45 comments
pioneer carplay wc5700nex

The Best Apple-Related Accessories at CES 2021

Wednesday January 13, 2021 1:16 pm PST by
CES 2021 is taking place digitally this year, and it hasn't been as exciting as in past years because many vendors have opted out. That said, some companies are still showing off some interesting Apple-related accessories that are coming out this year and that will be of interest to Mac, iPad, and iPhone users. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Pioneer Wireless...
Read Full Article16 comments
Hue module dimmer switch

Philips Hue Announces New Wall Switch Module, Dimmer Switch, and Outdoor Light Bar

Thursday January 14, 2021 3:11 am PST by
Philips Hue has announced a new wireless dimmer switch module that lets Hue bridge owners directly control the smart lighting from their standard wall switches. The new Philips Hue wall switch module is the ideal addition to any Philips Hue set up. Installed behind existing light switches, it allows users to turn their existing switch into a smart switch and ensures their smart lighting is...
Read Full Article71 comments
whatsapp wallpapers 1

WhatsApp Affirms User Privacy Following Backlash Over Data Sharing With Facebook

Tuesday January 12, 2021 6:39 am PST by
Following backlash after changing its terms and privacy policy to consolidate a significant amount of data sharing with Facebook, WhatsApp is now assuring users about the privacy measures built into its app. Last week, WhatsApp began informing users of updates to the app's terms of service and privacy policy. The updated agreements, which users must consent to in order to continue using...
Read Full Article166 comments
apple racial equity justice initiative propel center render 01132021

Apple Launches New Nationwide Racial Equity and Justice Initiative Projects

Wednesday January 13, 2021 4:08 am PST by
Apple today announced a set of new projects as part of its $100 million Racial Equity and Justice Initiative (REJI) to help dismantle systemic barriers to opportunity and combat injustices faced by communities of color. Rendering of the Propel Center The projects include the Propel Center, a global innovation and learning hub for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), an Apple ...
Read Full Article533 comments

Guides

iOS 14
iOS 14.3 Features

iOS 14.3 is out! Read all about it.

apple fitness plus guide tiny
Apple Fitness+

Apple Fitness+ is out! Read all about it.

macbook air m1 unboxing feature2
Apple Silicon M1 Guide

Everything to know about the Apple Silicon M1 Chip

fitness plus weekly series
Apple Fitness+ vs. Peloton

Apple Fitness+ and Peloton offer polished workout routines delivered by enthusiastic instructors and accompanied by motivating music playlists.

See more guides

Upcoming

airpodsprodesign
AirPods Pro 2
Spring 2021

Apple is rumored to be working on a new version of the AirPods Pro, the AirPods Pro 2, and there could be some design changes in store.

imac 2017 roundup menu
iMac
Early 2021?

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

airtags mockup 4 blue
AirTags
Early 2021?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

appleroundupvr
Apple Glasses
2021?

Apple Augmented Reality Glasses are said to be coming in the next couple of years. Here's what we know so far.

iPhone 13
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar