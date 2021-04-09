Counterfeit 'AirPods 3' Hit the Market Prior to Official Announcement

by

Apple is expected to launch the third iteration of AirPods in the third quarter of this year. Rumors and reports suggest the new ‌AirPods‌ will feature an updated design more in line with the AirPods Pro, but lacking in "Pro" features such as active noise cancellation.

fake airpods 3
Despite ‌AirPods‌ 3 not yet being officially announced by Apple, counterfeit products of the unreleased earbuds have already hit the market. Videos from TikTok shared on Twitter show fake AirPods, that are precisely in line with previously leaked images claiming to be the real deal.

Apple products are very often faked and sold online on unauthorized Apple marketplaces, so much so that Apple has a team whose sole focus is to crackdown on counterfeit products and prevent them from being sold. Fake Apple products not only present a challenge to the tech giant, but also pose a danger to customers. Buying fake products not only means you're missing out on the latest technology, but they could also present safety hazards and can even be illegal in some countries.

Top Rated Comments

Smooch Avatar
Smooch
53 minutes ago at 02:53 am
I feel this is legally really interesting... Can an unreleased and yet to be officially confirmed product be protected by law? Who's to say who copied who in that case? Unless they use an Apple logo or something of course.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Darth Tulhu Avatar
Darth Tulhu
48 minutes ago at 02:57 am
This right here is an example of the clout that Apple has in the industry, and it also speaks at the silly tribalism we humans subject ourselves and each other to.

If I can't have real AirPods, these fake ones will make me look cool. No one will ever know!

SMH
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

