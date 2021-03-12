Upcoming AirPods 3 Redesign Shown Off in New Images

With the AirPods 3 rumored to be launching as soon as this month, we've been seeing an increasing number of leaks showing off the design of the new earbuds. Renders were shared yesterday, and today, 52audio has published a series of images said to feature the third-generation ‌AirPods‌.



As with prior leaks, the ‌AirPods‌ 3 have an ‌AirPods‌ Pro-like design with a shorter stem and a more rounded body design that's close to identical to the AirPods Pro. The stem will still be a bit longer than the ‌AirPods Pro‌ stem, but it's much shorter than the ‌AirPods‌ stem.



Though not depicted in the images, the ‌AirPods‌ 3 will have snap-in silicone ear pieces for a more comfortable and customizable in-ear fit.



The ‌AirPods‌ 3 case will be similar in design to the ‌AirPods Pro‌ case. It's wider than the standard ‌AirPods‌ case to accommodate the new body design, and not as tall because it no longer needs to fit such long stems.



While the ‌AirPods‌ 3 will look like the ‌AirPods Pro‌, rumors suggest they will not have Pro-level features. Active Noise Cancellation will remain limited to the ‌AirPods Pro‌, and other features like spatial audio may also be a premium feature.

‌AirPods‌ 3 are expected to continue to feature an Apple H1 chip and all of the standard functionality currently available to the ‌AirPods‌ 2 and the ‌AirPods Pro‌ like fast device pairing, pressure relief functionality, quick switching, clear call quality enabled through beam-forming microphones, and long range.



52audio believes that the ‌AirPods‌ 3 will be priced at $150. ‌AirPods‌ 2 sell for $159 without a Wireless Charging Case and $199 with a Wireless Charging Case. It's not clear if Apple will offer both options with the ‌AirPods‌ 3, but it seems likely Qi-based wireless charging functionality will be the standard option.

‌AirPods‌ 3 are believed to be ready to go, and they're expected to launch early in 2021. In fact, rumors suggest that Apple could hold an event on March 23, and if that happens, it's likely that event will see the debut of the new ‌AirPods‌.