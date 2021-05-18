Apple Working on High-End Mac Mini With Additional Ports and More Powerful Chip From Next-Gen MacBook Pro

by

Apple is working on a high-end version of the Mac mini, featuring a more powerful Apple silicon chip and extra ports, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

m1 mac mini screen
In a wide-reaching report, Gurman explained that Apple is developing a more powerful version of the ‌Mac mini‌, positioned as a high-end version of the current M1 model. The new ‌Mac mini‌ is expected to use the same chip as the next-generation MacBook Pro.

The next-generation MacBook Pro models are expected to feature an improved version of the ‌M1‌ chip with a 10-core CPU, containing eight high-performance cores and two energy-efficient cores, and 16-core or 32-core GPU options, meaning this is also what we can expect from the new ‌Mac mini‌. Gurman said that this Apple silicon chip will also support up to 64GB of memory, a significant increase compared to the current maximum of 16GB.

The high-end ‌Mac mini‌ is also expected to feature four Thunderbolt ports on its rear, rather than the two that are available on the rear of the current ‌Mac mini‌ with an ‌M1‌ chip, which is also a change supported by the next-generation Apple silicon chip.

Apple has also been working on a more powerful version of the ‌Mac mini‌ (code name J374) with the same chip as the next MacBook Pro. It's expected to have four ports versus the pair available on the current low-end version and to sit above the current entry-level ‌M1‌ Mac Mini. Apple could delay or cancel the new mini's launch - as it has in the past - but eventually the company will likely replace the Intel-equipped version it now sells.

When Apple introduced the ‌M1‌ ‌Mac mini‌ last year, it retained the Intel Mac minis with two additional ports in the product lineup as a high-end option. Apple did the same with the MacBook Pro and iMac, where the ‌M1‌ option replaced the entry-level version of the machine, and kept the high-end Intel models with more ports on sale.

The new high-end ‌Mac mini‌ is expected to replace the current Intel-based ‌Mac mini‌ that is still on sale, meaning that the whole ‌Mac mini‌ product lineup will have transitioned to Apple silicon. Gurman added the caveat that the new ‌Mac mini‌ may yet be delayed or cancelled, but said that the company will likely replace the current high-end Intel-based ‌Mac mini‌ with an Apple silicon version eventually.

Gurman also disclosed an extensive amount of information earlier this morning regarding upcoming MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac Pro models.

Top Rated Comments

jerryk Avatar
jerryk
29 minutes ago at 08:46 am
If the price is right I will pick one of these up! It has been a while since I had a desktop Mac (2009 mini) and I kind of miss it.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DaveP Avatar
DaveP
27 minutes ago at 08:49 am
Please be true. Please be true. (and available soon...)
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Y014951 Avatar
Y014951
26 minutes ago at 08:50 am
That's not really a surprise as the current higher end tier of the Mac Mini still features intel processors. Already pulled the trigger on the M1 base model Mac Mini but I'm still excited to see what Apple will pull out of the sleeve in the future!
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bgalakazam Avatar
bgalakazam
20 minutes ago at 08:55 am
I am content with the M1 I just ordered. If you play the "next model is going to be better" game you will never buy anything from Apple...
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TH3D4RKKN1GH7 Avatar
TH3D4RKKN1GH7
22 minutes ago at 08:53 am
Hmm, this is probably a November refresh then? Would put it a year after the initial M1 launch. May have to trade my M1 mini in for this one if the performance truly is night and day/TB4 ports all have their own controllers.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sublunar Avatar
sublunar
23 minutes ago at 08:53 am
4 Thunderbolt ports would be a good thing, but there's that Qanta leak that suggests bigger MacBook Pros will have 3 Thunderbolt ports plus Magsafe charger, SD slot, and HDMI, Given that the Mini already has HDMI I think 4 Thundebolts plus 2 USB-A is a good trade off - people can add the memory card dongle of their choice later. Hopefully they will have 1 controller per port rather than retain 3 controllers and have 2 of the thunderbolt ports share 1 controller on the cheap.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

