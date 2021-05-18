Apple Working on High-End Mac Mini With Additional Ports and More Powerful Chip From Next-Gen MacBook Pro

Apple is working on a high-end version of the Mac mini, featuring a more powerful Apple silicon chip and extra ports, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



In a wide-reaching report, Gurman explained that Apple is developing a more powerful version of the ‌Mac mini‌, positioned as a high-end version of the current M1 model. The new ‌Mac mini‌ is expected to use the same chip as the next-generation MacBook Pro.

The next-generation MacBook Pro models are expected to feature an improved version of the ‌M1‌ chip with a 10-core CPU, containing eight high-performance cores and two energy-efficient cores, and 16-core or 32-core GPU options, meaning this is also what we can expect from the new ‌Mac mini‌. Gurman said that this Apple silicon chip will also support up to 64GB of memory, a significant increase compared to the current maximum of 16GB.

The high-end ‌Mac mini‌ is also expected to feature four Thunderbolt ports on its rear, rather than the two that are available on the rear of the current ‌Mac mini‌ with an ‌M1‌ chip, which is also a change supported by the next-generation Apple silicon chip.

When Apple introduced the ‌M1‌ ‌Mac mini‌ last year, it retained the Intel Mac minis with two additional ports in the product lineup as a high-end option. Apple did the same with the MacBook Pro and iMac, where the ‌M1‌ option replaced the entry-level version of the machine, and kept the high-end Intel models with more ports on sale.

The new high-end ‌Mac mini‌ is expected to replace the current Intel-based ‌Mac mini‌ that is still on sale, meaning that the whole ‌Mac mini‌ product lineup will have transitioned to Apple silicon. Gurman added the caveat that the new ‌Mac mini‌ may yet be delayed or cancelled, but said that the company will likely replace the current high-end Intel-based ‌Mac mini‌ with an Apple silicon version eventually.

