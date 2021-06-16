When Can We Expect the Redesigned MacBook Pros Now?

by

With no sign of redesigned MacBook Pro models at this year's WWDC, when can customers expect the much-anticipated new models to launch?

16 inch macbook pro m2 render
A number of reports, including investor notes from Morgan Stanley and Wedbush analysts, claimed that new MacBook Pro models would be coming during this year's WWDC. This did not happen, much to the disappointment of MacBook Pro fans, who have been anticipating redesigned machines with Apple silicon chips.

The "M2" chip purportedly destined for the next-generation MacBook Pro models has already entered mass production, according to supply chain sources, but there have been several reports that Apple has experienced unexpected delays with the production of the new models.

The supply of mini-LED display components were apparently constrained by shortages and production problems. Apple supplier TSMT, a key vendor believed to be involved in the production of mini-LED displays for the MacBook Pro, has now reportedly resolved technical difficulties around the component, but this seems to have left the MacBook Pros behind schedule.

DigiTimes recently reported that Apple suppliers will begin component shipments, such as keyboard backlights, for new MacBook Pro models in the third quarter of this year, which starts in July and runs through September, indicating that mass production may begin around this time. Nikkei Asia claimed that Apple plans to begin mass-producing two new MacBook laptops in the second half of the year, rescheduled from the previous timeframe of May to June.

Reliable Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman said that new MacBook Pro models could launch as soon as this summer, but analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, Nikkei Asia, and Taiwanese research firm TrendForce have given a broader prediction that new MacBook Pro models will arrive in the second half of 2021, which currently seems to be the best prediction.

DigiTimes has also cautioned that volume production of the 14-inch MacBook Pro may be postponed until the fourth quarter of 2021 and the new 16-inch model may be postponed until the first quarter of 2022, especially if hindrances to ramped up Taiwanese production fail to improve. Other industry reports have suggested that the MacBook Pros may be delayed until 2022 entirely. Even so, most reports still seem to be centered on a 2021 launch date.

In previous years, Apple has usually held two events toward the end of the year, starting in September. While the first of these events usually sees the unveiling of new iPhone and Apple Watch models, a following event often sees the introduction of new Mac models. Apple events in October have seen the launch of new iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Air models, as well as various MacBook Pro updates. Last November, Apple introduced the ‌MacBook Air‌, MacBook Pro, and ‌Mac mini‌ with the M1 chip.

The range of reports on the launch of the new MacBook Pro models, including supply chain information about the production schedule, also seems to broadly point to a launch date in this region, around October.

It is also important to bear in mind that Apple may unveil the MacBook Pros with a substantial delay before they ship to customers, much like how the newest iPad Pro models did not ship for a month after they were announced. A delay could allow Apple to reveal the new machines sooner, such as alongside the iPhone 13 lineup, but then accommodate delays to mass production by shipping slightly later on in the year or toward 2022.

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are rumored to feature new designs, brighter panels with higher contrast, function keys with no Touch Bar, more ports, and a MagSafe connector for charging. For more on what to expect, make sure to check out our dedicated MacBook Pro rumor guide, which contains all the details we know about Apple's new machines so far.

Related Roundups: MacBook Pro 13", MacBook Pro 16"
Buyer's Guide: 13" MacBook Pro (Don't Buy), 16" MacBook Pro (Don't Buy)
Related Forum: MacBook Pro

Top Stories

apple watch 6s 202009

Bloomberg: Apple Watch Series 7 to Feature Thinner Screen Bezels, Faster Processor, and Updated Ultra Wideband Tech

Monday June 14, 2021 3:41 am PDT by
This year's Apple Watch Series 7 is likely to have thinner display bezels and use a new lamination technique that brings the display closer to the front cover, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. From the report: The Cupertino, California-based tech giant is planning to refresh the line this year -- with a model likely dubbed the Apple Watch Series 7 -- by adding a faster processor,...
Read Full Article175 comments
studio buds family

Beats Studio Buds Debuting Today With Active Noise Cancellation, Stemless Design, and More for $150

Monday June 14, 2021 8:00 am PDT by
We've seen a lot of teasers about the Beats Studio Buds over the past month since they first showed up in Apple's beta software updates, and today they're finally official. The Beats Studio Buds are available to order today in red, white, and black ahead of a June 24 ship date, and they're priced at $149.99. The Studio Buds are the first Beats-branded earbuds to truly compete with AirPods...
Read Full Article178 comments
m1 imac back

Some M1 iMac Models Shipping With Crooked Mountings

Monday June 14, 2021 12:50 pm PDT by
Some M1 iMacs appear to have a manufacturing defect that causes the display to be mounted on the stand in a way that's not perfectly aligned, leading to a crooked display. YouTuber iPhonedo over the weekend published a review of the M1 iMac, and he found that his machine appeared to be tilted on one side, a mounting disparity that was visibly noticeable and proved with a ruler. Another...
Read Full Article279 comments
ios 15 home screen icons

iOS 15 Lets You Drag and Drop Images and Text Across Apps

Saturday June 12, 2021 3:17 pm PDT by
Apple this week previewed iOS 15, which is available now in beta for developers ahead of a public release later this year. One smaller but useful new feature added is the ability to drag and drop images, text, files, and more across apps on iPhone. MacStories editor-in-chief Federico Viticci demonstrated the new feature in a tweet: Using cross-app drag and drop on iPhone in iOS 15. Finally 🎉 #WW ...
Read Full Article104 comments
ipad iphone duo ios 12

Apple Releases iOS and iPadOS 12.5.4 Security Fix for Older iPhones and iPads

Monday June 14, 2021 10:15 am PDT by
Apple today released new iOS and iPadOS 12.5.4 updates, with the new software aimed at older devices that are unable to run the iOS 14 update that's available on modern devices. The iOS and iPadOS 12.5.4 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings > General > Software...
Read Full Article51 comments
apple new iphone case colors

Apple Releases New Sunflower, Cloud Blue and Electric Orange iPhone 12 Cases

Monday June 14, 2021 11:12 am PDT by
Apple today released silicone iPhone cases for the iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, and 12 mini in a series of new colors that include sunflower, cloud blue, and electric orange. Sunflower is a bright yellow shade, cloud blue is a soft, light blue, and electric orange is a bright orange that's darker than the kumquat color and more orange than pink citrus. The new cases are priced starting...
Read Full Article61 comments
files app ipados 15

iPadOS 15: Files App Gains NTFS Support, Progress Indicator, and More

Tuesday June 15, 2021 3:41 am PDT by
Apple in iPadOS 15 has added the ability to access NTFS-formatted media from within the Files app. The additional support for the Windows-related format, first discovered by YouTuber Steven Fjordstrøm, is read-only, so like on macOS you can't modify files stored on NTFS devices, but you can at least copy any data on them for working on elsewhere on your iPad. The Files app has also gotten a...
Read Full Article101 comments
apple virtual game controller ios 15

Apple Makes New On-Screen Game Controller Available to Developers on iOS 15 and iPadOS 15

Saturday June 12, 2021 12:36 pm PDT by
During the Platforms State of the Union at WWDC this week, Apple unveiled a new API for iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 that enables developers to implement an on-screen virtual game controller in their iPhone and iPad games with just a few lines of code. While many iPhone and iPad games already offer on-screen controls, Apple's new virtual game controller is available to all developers, easy to add,...
Read Full Article44 comments
apple store palo alto

Apple Stores to Drop Mask Requirement for Vaccinated Customers This Week

Sunday June 13, 2021 11:31 am PDT by
Apple will no longer require vaccinated customers to wear masks inside their retail stores in the U.S, a major shift in policy compared to last month, according to Bloomberg. The new change, expected to go into effect on Tuesday, will no longer require customers who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear masks inside Apple Stores in the United States. Bloomberg notes that Apple...
Read Full Article531 comments
nomad airtag wallet card 2

Nomad's Latest Accessory Makes It Easier to Put an AirTag in Your Wallet

Monday June 14, 2021 12:00 pm PDT by
Nomad, known for its range of accessories designed for Apple devices, today announced the Card for AirTag, which is designed to make it easier for an AirTag to fit inside a wallet for tracking purposes. With Card for AirTag, an AirTag fits inside the middle of a card-shaped holder that's then meant to fit inside of a wallet. According to Nomad, the design offers a smooth, uniform shape that...
Read Full Article100 comments