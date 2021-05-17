DigiTimes: MacBooks With Mini-LED Displays May Be Delayed Until 2022

Apple is widely rumored to be planning redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with mini-LED displays, but the notebooks may be released later than expected.



While multiple sources have indicated that Apple planned to release the new MacBook Pro models in the second half of 2021, including analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Taiwanese supply chain news website DigiTimes today claimed that the launch of MacBooks with mini-LED displays may be postponed until some point in 2022.

The full report has yet to be released, but a paywalled preview reads as follows:

Mini LED-backlit MacBooks launch may be delayed

Launch of Apple's mini LED-backlit MacBook series may be postponed to 2022, according to industry sources.

No further details are available at this time, but the full report should be published by tomorrow, and we'll update this post accordingly.

In early March, Japanese publication Nikkei Asia reported that Apple had delayed mass production of two new MacBook models from May or June until the second half of the year, which might be a factor behind the potential launch delay.

The new MacBook Pro models are expected to be powered by an improved iteration of Apple's custom M1 chip. In the event that Apple is facing manufacturing challenges with notebook-sized mini-LED displays, Apple could certainly update the existing MacBook Pro with Apple silicon this year as a stopgap, but it's unclear if the company would do so.