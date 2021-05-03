Mini-LED Display Production Improving for Redesigned MacBook Pro Models Later This Year

Apple supplier TSMT, a key vendor involved in the production of mini-LED displays in the newly announced 12.9-inch iPad Pro, has been able to address technical challenges for the production of mini-LED displays to be used in the upcoming 14 and 16-inch redesigned MacBook Pros.



As reported by DigiTimes, TSMT had initially been facing production constraints with the circuit board and adhesive materials in the mini-LED displays for the upcoming MacBook Pros. However, after adjusting its ways, TSMT has increased its production yield rates to over 95%.



TSMT is the exclusive provider of SMT services for the recently launched 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌'s miniLED backlights and is expected to do the same for the two upcoming miniLED-backlit MacBook models, the sources said. Due to issues with PCBs and adhesive materials, TSMT's yield rates for surface mounting for miniLED backlighting was not high enough originally, the sources noted. After changing PCB and adhesive material suppliers, TSMT has hiked yield rates to over 95% currently, the sources indicated.

The redesigned 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros are expected to feature next-generation Apple silicon chips, the removal of the Touch Bar, the return of the MagSafe magnetic power cable, and an overall new design with an HDMI port and SD card slot.

Excitement around these new MacBook Pros, which will target high-end professional customers, has been heightened ever since the reveal of the M1 chip in November. The next chip, possibly featuring M1X or M2 branding, can be expected to feature significantly faster performance and greatly improved energy efficiency.