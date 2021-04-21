14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pro Models With XDR Displays Expected to Launch Later This Year

Apple yesterday unveiled a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a Liquid Retina XDR display that uses mini-LED backlighting to achieve up to 1,000 nits of full-screen brightness and up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness. With over 10,000 mini‑LEDs grouped into more than 2,500 local dimming zones, the display also has an impressive 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio.



Apple has so far branded its mini-LED displays as "XDR" displays, short for "Extreme Dynamic Range," and rumors suggests the iPad Pro won't be the only Apple device to feature the technology this year.

Taiwanese research firm TrendForce today reported that Apple plans to launch new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with mini-LED displays in the second half of 2021, in line with previous reports. The notebooks are expected to be powered by an Apple silicon chip and feature a new design with the return of an SD card slot and HDMI port.

There is a lot of anticipation for the new high-end MacBook Pro models, as Apple will likely equip the notebooks with an improved iteration of its M1 chip, perhaps with M1X branding or something along those lines. Reputable sources like Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo have also claimed that the Touch Bar will be replaced with physical function keys, and that a MagSafe magnetic power cable will return.

As of this week, Apple has updated four Mac models with Apple silicon, including the iMac, 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini. Apple previously said that its transition away from Intel processors would be completed by around WWDC 2022.