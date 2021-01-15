Skip to Content

'Touch Bar' Trending on Twitter Following Rumors It'll Be Removed on 2021 MacBook Pro

First introduced in 2016, the controversial Touch Bar may be on its way out this year, with reputable Apple sources Ming-Chi Kuo and Mark Gurman indicating that Apple plans to remove the feature on new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models in 2021.

In a research note with TF International Securities, obtained by MacRumors, Kuo said that the Touch Bar will be replaced with a row of physical function keys, in line with previous-generation MacBook Pro models and the current MacBook Air. Gurman weighed in on the matter in a report with Bloomberg, claiming that Apple has tested new MacBook Pro models without a Touch Bar, and he was more decisive in a follow-up tweet.

Following these reports, "Touch Bar" is now trending on Twitter, with many users reacting enthusiastically about its potential removal and others expressing hope that the Touch Bar will remain on at least some MacBook Pro models.


Apple described the Touch Bar as "revolutionary" and "groundbreaking" when it was first introduced on the 2016 MacBook Pro. The touchscreen strip is positioned above the keyboard, providing users with customizable controls, ranging from traditional function keys to app-specific shortcuts and features. A popular example is the Touch Bar displaying a row of emoji when composing a message in the Messages app.

"The Touch Bar places controls right at the user's fingertips and adapts when using the system or apps like Mail, Finder, Calendar, Numbers, GarageBand, Final Cut Pro X and many more, including third-party apps," Apple said in 2016. "For example, the Touch Bar can show Tabs and Favorites in Safari, enable easy access to emoji in Messages, provide a simple way to edit images or scrub through videos in Photos and so much more."

Apple already made a slight concession by introducing a physical Esc key on the latest 13-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models after users complained about the virtual Esc key in the Touch Bar on previous models.

Kuo expects the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models to launch in the third quarter of 2021, which begins in late June.

nawk Avatar
nawk
49 minutes ago at 09:11 am
I'm not a violent person, but I want to slap the person who decided removing the physical escape key on a "Pro" product was a great idea.
-DMN- Avatar
-DMN-
46 minutes ago at 09:14 am
The Touch Bar would be a KILLER feature if they didn’t include it.
drinkingtea Avatar
drinkingtea
51 minutes ago at 09:10 am
When it’s trending on Twitter, you know that even the regulars hate it.

(And by regulars, I mean non-techy people.)
Lemon Olive Avatar
Lemon Olive
47 minutes ago at 09:14 am
It really can go. Despite the lofty promises it had for app-context controls, that hasn't materialized into anything earth shattering. All it has done for me is make changing the volume harder for the last few years.
Theyayarealivin Avatar
Theyayarealivin
44 minutes ago at 09:16 am
We don’t need Touch Bar. It’s just a gimmick and it’s too hard to use.
blazerunner Avatar
blazerunner
43 minutes ago at 09:17 am
Touchbar is pure gimmicky trash. Accidental touches, freezing, useless functions... all in an attempt to innovate. I'm glad it's going away, it's been nothing but trouble.

GOODBYE.
