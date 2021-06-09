Mini-LED Shortages Reportedly Delayed Production of Redesigned MacBook Pro Models

A shortage of mini-LED components has reportedly been the cause of delays to the production of the redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, according to a published report today by DigiTimes.



Yesterday, DigiTimes provided a snippet of today's reporting outlining that shipments of the redesigned Apple silicon MacBook Pros are forecasted to begin in the third quarter of the year. According to the full report published today, Apple had planned to produce these new MacBook Pros in the second quarter of 2021, but a shortage of mini-LED display components forced it to push it into the next quarter.



The sources revealed that Apple originally planned to mass-produce the two notebooks in the second quarter, but has pushed the schedule back due to the weaker-than-expected yield rates for miniLED modules.

Apple on Monday held its annual Worldwide Developers Conference keynote, and despite some rumors suggesting the new MacBook Pros could be announced, no hardware at all debuted during the event. Reliable Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman contuines to report that these new MacBook Pros could launch as soon as early this summer.

The redesigned MacBook Pros are expected to come in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes and will feature an Apple silicon chip with improved performance and energy efficiency over the M1, announced this past November. They'll also feature updated designs, including removing the Touch Bar, more squared-off edges, and a mini-LED display which recently launched in the ‌M1‌ 12.9-inch iPad Pro.