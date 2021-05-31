Mini-LED Shipments for New MacBook Pro Models Expected in Third Quarter

Apple supplier Global Lighting Technologies will begin shipments of mini-LED display components for next-generation MacBook Pro models in the third quarter of 2021, according to DigiTimes, which cited industry sources.



A paywalled preview of the report was shared with subscribers today:

Global Lighting to kick off shipments for new Apple devices in 3Q21

Apple is rumored to be planning new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, each with a mini-LED display and an improved iteration of the M1 chip. The notebooks are expected to feature a new design with a flatter top and bottom and more ports, including the return of an HDMI port, SD card slot, and a magnetic power cable. Rumors also suggest the Touch Bar will be retired in favor of physical Fn keys.

In line with the new iPad Pro, mini-LED backlighting would allow for higher brightness and improved contrast ratio on the new MacBook Pro models.

Multiple sources have claimed that the new MacBook Pro models will be introduced in the second half of 2021, but leaker Jon Prosser recently suggested that at least one new MacBook Pro model will be announced at WWDC next week.