New MacBook Pro Models Coming at WWDC, Suggests Leaker

New MacBook Pro models are coming at WWDC, according to leaker Jon Prosser who has a mixed track record when it comes to predicting Apple's plans.



Prosser provided no additional information, but there are new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models in the works. The new MacBook Pros will feature the most radical redesign to the MacBook Pro lineup since 2016.

Apple is planning to reintroduce the MagSafe port, and the 2021 MacBook Pro models will feature an HDMI port and an SD card reader in addition to a trio of Thunderbolt/USB-C ports, and multiple color options are a possibility.

There will be no Touch Bar included, with Apple returning to a traditional row of function keys, and there will be a redesigned thermal system to accommodate the upgraded Apple silicon chips that the machines are expected to include.

Bloomberg recently said that the new MacBook Pro models will feature 10-core Apple silicon chips with eight high-performance cores and two energy-efficient cores, along with 16 or 32-core GPU options and support for up to 64GB RAM.

No other sources have indicated that the MacBook Pro models will be coming at WWDC, and it has been atypical for Apple to debut hardware at the event in recent years, but it is not unheard of. The new MacBook Pro models are expected to enter production in the second half of 2021, and reliable sources that include Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo have suggested a launch in the second half of the year.