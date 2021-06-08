New MacBook Pro Shipments Forecasted to Begin in Third Quarter

by

While leaker Jon Prosser claimed that a new MacBook Pro was coming at WWDC, Apple's keynote did not include any new hardware announcements. Instead, it is looking increasingly likely that redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models powered by a faster iteration of the M1 chip will be released in the third or fourth quarter of the year.

16 inch macbook pro m2 render
A paywalled preview of a DigiTimes report today claims that Apple suppliers will begin shipments for new MacBook Pro models in the third quarter, which starts in July and runs through September. It's unclear if these shipments are referring to new MacBook Pro models as a whole or individual components for the notebooks.

"Apple is expected to roll out two new MacBook Pro models later in 2021, with shipments slated to kick off in the third quarter, according to industry sources," the paywalled blurb reads. The full report should be published by tomorrow.

It's worth noting that while there were hopes that Apple would announce new MacBook Pro models at WWDC, supply chain reports from outlets like Nikkei Asia and DigiTimes have repeatedly suggested that mass production of new MacBook Pro models would not begin until at least the third quarter of the year. This timeframe should provide Apple with an opportunity to announce the new MacBook Pro models before the end of the year.

The new MacBook Pro models are each expected to feature a brighter mini-LED display, an improved iteration of the M1 chip, and a new design with a flatter top and bottom. The notebooks are also expected to regain some ports that Apple removed from the MacBook Pro in 2016, including an HDMI port, SD card slot, and a magnetic charging port. Rumors also suggest the Touch Bar will be retired in favor of physical Fn keys.

Caliber26 Avatar
Caliber26
1 hour ago at 08:31 am
I was really wanting these new MacBook Pros to finally be unveiled but I'm also really, really enjoying watching Prosser's massive ego get bruised up in such a spectacular way. There's always a silver lining, I suppose. ?
LiE_ Avatar
LiE_
59 minutes ago at 08:32 am

While leaker Jon Prosser claimed that a new MacBook Pro was coming at WWDC ('https://www.macrumors.com/2021/05/24/wwdc-new-macbook-pro-models/'),
?

Nice one Prosser!
involuntarheely Avatar
involuntarheely
1 hour ago at 08:31 am
well Q3 starts july 1st so it's not exactly a long wait, hopefully
Nimoy Avatar
Nimoy
59 minutes ago at 08:31 am
In retrospect, maybe it’s not a surprise they didn’t announce it yesterday. It would’ve been strange to release new iMacs with an M1 chip and then two weeks later announce the M1X chip.
coolbreeze2 Avatar
coolbreeze2
57 minutes ago at 08:33 am
I am now supposed to believe this prediction? The no-show of new hardware at yesterday's WWDC has taught me a lesson. Fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on me LOL.
Serban55 Avatar
Serban55
58 minutes ago at 08:32 am
Digitimes is like Prosser, just guesses
Its clear Apple want an event just for the mac in fall close to the new macOS release
Apple will bring in one event 14" and 16" MBP, mac mini and probably the bigger imac
And for the September event, iphone,apple watch and airpods
