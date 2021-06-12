Top Stories: WWDC Recap With iOS 15, macOS Monterey, and More

by

Apple's big week has wrapped up, and there has been a lot to dig through in all of Apple's new software-related announcements. As usual, WWDC saw the introduction of Apple's next-generation operating system versions for all of its major platforms, along with a number of developer-focused announcements, but there were no hardware announcements on this year's agenda.

Top Stories 53 Feature2
In addition to this week's preview of all of the upcoming software changes, we also saw the official launch of Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio on Apple Music, which offer the options of improved audio quality and a more immersive music experience. Read on below for all of the details of WWDC and the Apple Music changes!

Everything Apple Announced at the WWDC 2021 Keynote in 9 Minutes

WWDC 2021 kicked off this week with Apple's keynote, with the company unveiling major updates to its software platforms, including iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15. While the keynote ran for nearly two hours, we've condensed all of Apple's noteworthy announcements into a nine-minute video for easy watching.

wwdc21 in 9 minutes feature 2
While there was a rumor that a new MacBook Pro might be unveiled at WWDC, there were no new hardware announcements during the keynote. Apple did list an "M1X MacBook Pro" as a tag for the keynote video on YouTube, however, which at least acknowledges rumors of a next-generation Apple silicon chip that is still expected later this year.

Hands-On With iOS 15: See Apple's New Operating System Update in Action

iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 are major new software updates for the iPhone and iPad. With the first betas now available for developers, we put together a hands-on video with a closer look at key new features.

hands on ios 15 feature
There are major updates to FaceTime and Messages with a new SharePlay feature for listening to music and watching videos with friends, a new Focus mode for reducing digital distractions, and much more to check out.

Apple Announces macOS Monterey With Universal Control, Quick Notes, Shortcuts App, and More

macOS Monterey has many of the same FaceTime improvements introduced in iOS 15, along with several other key new features, such as Universal Control, a Shortcuts app, Quick Notes, and more.

macOS Monterey on MBP Feature
We learned other tidbits about macOS Monterey following the initial announcement, including that newer Macs can use another Mac as an external display thanks to a new AirPlay to Mac feature introduced in macOS Monterey.

Several macOS Monterey Features Unavailable on Intel-Based Macs

While there are many great new features in macOS Monterey, several of them are not available on Intel-based Macs, according to Apple.

macOS M1 vs Intel Feature2
On the macOS Monterey features page, Apple says some features require a Mac with the M1 chip, including any MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac model released since November 2020. Here is a list of the new features that are unavailable on Intel-based Macs.

Apple Reveals watchOS 8: Here's What's New

watchOS 8 adds many new features to the Apple Watch, including enhancements to health tracking, a new Mindfulness app, and new tools to reduce distractions, such as excessive notifications.

watch face watchos8
While only briefly mentioned, tvOS 15 was also unveiled, and it lets you sign in to Apple TV apps using Face ID or Touch ID on your iPhone. There are some new HomeKit and HomePod mini features for tvOS worth checking out as well.

Apple Music Now Supports Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio

Apple Music's new Spatial Audio feature went live this week, and Apple executive Eddy Cue believes the feature is a "game-changer" that is equivalent to the first time watching HD television, in terms of the noticeable improvement in quality.

iPhone Hi Fi Apple Music Feature
As for other Apple services, a launch date was announced for Apple Podcasts Subscriptions, and iCloud paid storage plans have been rebranded as iCloud+ and now include privacy features like iCloud Private Relay and Hide My Email.

