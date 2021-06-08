Hands-On With iOS 15: See Apple's New Operating System Update in Action

Apple yesterday unveiled iOS 15, the newest version of the iOS operating system that runs on the iPhone (and the iPad with iPadOS 15). ‌iOS 15‌ is a significant update that introduces many important new features, and we thought we'd give MacRumors readers a first look at the new software.

Not everything that was announced yesterday is functional right now, with Apple planning to roll out and refine features over the beta testing period, but there are quite a few changes that you can see right now after installing ‌iOS 15‌.

There are major updates to FaceTime and Messages with a new SharePlay feature for listening to music and watching videos with friends, plus a new Focus mode that lets you focus on the task at hand whether that's work, personal time, or something else.

Maps has been overhauled with an updated design and more detail in select cities, plus it supports AR walking directions for the first time. Safari supports Tab Groups for improved organization, and later this year, you'll be able to add your ID card to the Wallet app in some U.S. states. Photos can now read written text and translate it to typed text, and the app can also identify landmarks, plants, pets, and more.

Make sure to watch the video up above to see ‌iOS 15‌ in action, and for a more complete look at everything that's new in ‌iOS 15‌, we have a dedicated roundup that walks through all of the new features.