Apple Podcasts Subscriptions Launching on June 15

by

Apple will make Podcasts subscription options available starting on Tuesday, June 15, Apple said today in an email that was sent out to podcasters (via The Verge).

Podcasts Feature
Support for Podcasts Subscriptions was introduced with the iOS 14.6 update, but in late May after releasing the update Apple said that the rollout of the feature would be delayed until June to make sure that the "best experience" is being provided to creators and listeners.

Podcast Subscriptions were first announced at Apple's April event and will see podcast creators able to offer paid subscription options with access to exclusive content, ad-free listening, and other perks.

Apple likely delayed the subscription feature because Podcast app users have been unhappy with the changes that were implemented in an iOS 14.5 update. There were multiple complaints about the usability of the app, which Apple began to address in iOS 14.6. When delaying the Podcast Subscriptions launch, Apple said that further improvements to the Podcasts app are in the works.

Tags: Apple Podcasts, Apple Podcasts Subscriptions

Top Rated Comments

LaloG Avatar
LaloG
1 hour ago at 10:30 am
Who cares….
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GeoStructural Avatar
GeoStructural
1 hour ago at 10:15 am
Users: We want iCloud + Music combo.

Apple: Here is Podcasts and News.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
pubb Avatar
pubb
1 hour ago at 10:16 am
So whats the deal? No podcasts unless I pay/subscribe? "Premium" podcasts come at a price while others are free? I already have Apple One premier. There are very, very few podcasts I would pay for. And many of them, I binge in a weekend.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Khedron Avatar
Khedron
54 minutes ago at 10:37 am

No most podcasts will continue to be available for free with ad breaks like you’re used to. Subscriptions are more for independent media, where they’re relying on contributions from listeners and followers. I don’t have a problem with it, there’s a few shows I listen to where they put out a quality product, and I don‘t mind giving a few bucks a month for no ads and exclusive content.
Been doing this for years with Patreon. I guess Apple noticed some of my money wasn’t being filtered through their accounts.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Heelpir8 Avatar
Heelpir8
1 hour ago at 10:19 am
Oh goodie.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dannyyankou Avatar
dannyyankou
1 hour ago at 10:20 am

So whats the deal? No podcasts unless I pay/subscribe? "Premium" podcasts come at a price while others are free? I already have Apple One premier. There are very, very few podcasts I would pay for. And many of them, I binge in a weekend.
No most podcasts will continue to be available for free with ad breaks like you’re used to. Subscriptions are more for independent media, where they’re relying on contributions from listeners and followers. I don’t have a problem with it, there’s a few shows I listen to where they put out a quality product, and I don‘t mind giving a few bucks a month for no ads and exclusive content.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Podcasts Feature

Apple Delays Launch of Podcasts Subscriptions Until June

Friday May 28, 2021 2:49 pm PDT by
Apple today informed podcast creators that use the Apple Podcasts platform that the rollout of Podcasts Subscriptions and channels will be delayed until June to make sure that the "best experience" is being provided to creators and listeners. We're writing to provide an update on the availability of Apple Podcasts Subscriptions and channels. We've been delighted by the response to last month's ...
Read Full Article69 comments
wondery apple iphone

Amazon-Owned Wondery+ to Launch on Apple Podcasts Subscriptions

Tuesday May 11, 2021 6:49 am PDT by
Amazon's podcast subscription service Wondery+ will be available through the Apple Podcasts Subscriptions platform, which launches in over 170 countries later this month, according to a report today from The Hollywood Reporter. Wondery+ offers dozens of ad-free podcasts, with early access and exclusive episodes for subscribers, making it a natural fit for Apple Podcasts Subscriptions. The...
Read Full Article13 comments
Apple Podcasts iOS 14 5

Apple Will Keep 15 to 30% Cut of Podcast Subscriptions

Tuesday April 20, 2021 12:59 pm PDT by
Apple today announced a new podcasts subscription feature that's coming to the Podcasts app. Podcast subscriptions will let podcast publishers sell subscriptions to an individual show or a group of shows, with pricing starting at 49 cents per month. Publishers will be able to set their own pricing, but according to Recode, Apple plans to take a cut. Apple will collect 30 percent of...
Read Full Article70 comments
Apple Podcast Alternate

Apple Announces Apple Podcasts Subscriptions

Tuesday April 20, 2021 10:18 am PDT by
Apple today announced Apple Podcasts Subscriptions, allowing users to unlock additional podcast benefits such as ad-free listening, access to additional content, and early or exclusive access to new series. Apple says that users will be able to enjoy a range of premium subscriptions from NPR, the Los Angeles Times, Sony Music Entertainment, and more. Listeners will also be able to access...
Read Full Article28 comments
Apple Podcast Alternate

Apple May Announce Podcasts Subscription Service at 'Spring Loaded' Event [Updated]

Monday April 19, 2021 5:26 am PDT by
Apple may announce a podcasts subscription service at its "Spring Loaded" event tomorrow, according to Vox's Peter Kafka and findings in the beta of iOS 14.5. Kafka remarked in a tweet, spotted by 9to5Mac, that he is "pretty sure Apple is prepping its own podcast plan - a paid subscription service - on Tuesday." MacRumors contributor Steve Moser has now said that Kafka's claim lines up with...
Read Full Article104 comments
spotify vs apple podcasts feature

Spotify Set to Rival Apple Podcasts Subscriptions With New Service That Won't Charge Content Creators

Friday April 23, 2021 4:25 am PDT by
Apple this week announced a new subscription feature coming to the Podcasts app in May that will let podcast publishers sell subscriptions to an individual show or a group of shows, with pricing starting at 49 cents per month. Publishers will be able to set their own pricing, but Apple will reportedly take a 30% of subscription revenue that creators generate in their first year on the...
Read Full Article93 comments
spotify podcasts

Spotify Announces Podcasts Subscription Service to Rival Apple Podcasts

Tuesday April 27, 2021 7:50 am PDT by
As was rumored last week, Spotify today announced a new paid subscription platform for podcasts. The service will begin rolling out in the United States today and then expand internationally in the coming months (via Variety). The announcement comes exactly one week after Apple announced its own Apple Podcasts subscription platform at the "Spring Loaded" event. The new Spotify feature...
Read Full Article51 comments
Amplifipodcastpyramid V5

Apple Podcasts Now Lists 2 Million Shows, But Almost Half of Those Titles Have Only Three or Fewer Episodes

Wednesday April 7, 2021 2:10 am PDT by
According to the latest podcast analytics, Apple's Podcasts platform recently surpassed 2 million titles, however almost a quarter of those shows have only published one episode, suggesting the numbers are inflated by so-called "once-and-done" podcasts. Breaking down the latest statistics provided by Podcast Industry Insights, industry advisor Amplifi Media found that 26% of listed podcasts...
Read Full Article26 comments
ios 14 5 podcasts

Apple Podcasts App Lets Users 'Follow' New Content Instead of 'Subscribe' in iOS 14.5

Tuesday March 9, 2021 3:38 pm PST by
Apple is making a small but notable change to the way listeners can sign up to get updates on new podcast content, with the company changing the word "Subscribe" to "Follow" in the Podcasts app in iOS 14.5. The wording shift in the Podcasts app was highlighted by podnews, with the site pointing out that the word "Subscribe" could have misled Podcasts users into thinking that the podcasts...
Read Full Article31 comments
Apple Podcast Alternate

Apple Inks Deal for Siegfried & Roy Podcast

Tuesday April 27, 2021 2:57 pm PDT by
Apple has signed a deal for a podcast focusing on pop culture icons Siegfried & Roy, reports Deadline. This will be one of Apple's first exclusive, original podcast offerings. The Siegfried & Roy podcast will be exclusive to the Apple Podcasts app, and it comes as Apple is making a push into original podcast content. Apple recently announced plans to allow podcasters to collect subscription...
Read Full Article52 comments