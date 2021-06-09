Apple Lists 'M1X MacBook Pro' in YouTube Tags for WWDC Keynote Video

Before WWDC, rumors largely driven by leaker Jon Prosser suggested that Apple would announce redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros during the conference. Those rumors, however, did not come to fruition. Interestingly, though, Apple lists "m1x MacBook Pro" as a tag for the WWDC keynote uploaded on YouTube.



The tag, first spotted by Apple YouTuber Max Balzer on Twitter, is among other tags Apple has added to the video, including iOS 15, M1X, iOS, developers conference, and more. Apple released the M1 Apple silicon chip in November, and speculation has suggested that the next chip, expected in the redesigned MacBook Pros, would be called "m1x."

The inclusion of the tag, while not totally indicative, may suggest that Apple does plan to call the upcoming chip "m1x," or, more likely, is simply using the rumor mill as a way to bump up the WWDC keynote in YouTube search results. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has stated that the new MacBook Pros could debut as soon as early this summer.