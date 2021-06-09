Apple Lists 'M1X MacBook Pro' in YouTube Tags for WWDC Keynote Video

Before WWDC, rumors largely driven by leaker Jon Prosser suggested that Apple would announce redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros during the conference. Those rumors, however, did not come to fruition. Interestingly, though, Apple lists "m1x MacBook Pro" as a tag for the WWDC keynote uploaded on YouTube.

The tag, first spotted by Apple YouTuber Max Balzer on Twitter, is among other tags Apple has added to the video, including iOS 15, M1X, iOS, developers conference, and more. Apple released the M1 Apple silicon chip in November, and speculation has suggested that the next chip, expected in the redesigned MacBook Pros, would be called "m1x."

The inclusion of the tag, while not totally indicative, may suggest that Apple does plan to call the upcoming chip "m1x," or, more likely, is simply using the rumor mill as a way to bump up the WWDC keynote in YouTube search results. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has stated that the new MacBook Pros could debut as soon as early this summer.

Top Rated Comments

Rudy69 Avatar
Rudy69
1 hour ago at 07:21 am
The tags are meant to reach out to users looking at related videos. Youtube has been FULL of rumours that an m1x macbook was coming at WWDC. Someone at Apple's social media team is good at their job and used the tag to get more eyes on the video
Score: 26 Votes (Like | Disagree)
reguar11 Avatar
reguar11
1 hour ago at 07:23 am
Apple is just laughing on leakers' faces. Or maybe they are filtering the mole
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HeavenDynamic Avatar
HeavenDynamic
1 hour ago at 07:23 am
Just let me order it already
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Unggoy Murderer Avatar
Unggoy Murderer
1 hour ago at 07:25 am
I'm pretty sure it'll be them capitalising on the rumour mill. We all knew Prosser would be wrong (again).
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HappySponge Avatar
HappySponge
1 hour ago at 07:27 am
Maybe Apple is leaking these rumors to troll us all. lol
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dantracht Avatar
dantracht
1 hour ago at 07:30 am
SEO, nothing else.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

