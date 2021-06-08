With tvOS 15, You Can Sign Into Apps Using Face ID or Touch ID on Your iPhone

In tvOS 15, Apple has simplified the process of entering a login and password with a connected iPhone by allowing for Face ID and Touch ID to be used for authentication purposes.



Developers will be able to implement a new tvOS feature that enables Face ID or ‌Touch ID‌ integration for authenticating purchases and signing into apps.

You'll see a new "Sign in With Apple Device" option when signing into an app where you need a login for the first time, so long as the developers have implemented this feature.

Users who opt to authenticate with an ‌iPhone‌ or iPad will get a notification on their devices that will bring them to a Face ID/‌Touch ID‌ authentication page that suggests a login credential from the Keychain.



Face ID and ‌Touch ID‌ sign in for Apple TV apps will make the authentication process quicker and more streamlined, with the feature coming this fall in the tvOS 15 update.