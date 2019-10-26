Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
macOS Catalina Now Available
AirPods Pro to Feature New Colors, Including Black and Midnight Green, According to Chinese Report
Google's machine translation of the report is not easy to decipher, so the source of the information is unclear. Eight colors would certainly be a lot, although it is not out of the question given that Apple has made Beats headphones like the Solo3 available in over a dozen colors over the years.
The report also backs rumors that the AirPods Pro will feature active noise cancellation and water resistance. Last month, in the iOS 13.2 beta filesystem, MacRumors discovered an icon depicting never-before-seen, in-ear AirPods with rubber ear tips that would presumably help to block out ambient noise.
Apple plans to release the AirPods Pro in time for the holiday shopping season this year, according to the Economic Daily News, with the report claiming the earphones could be unveiled as early as next week.
This is not the first time the Economic Daily News has reported that Apple plans to release new AirPods in a black color, as the publication made the same claim back in February. A month later, Apple released second-generation AirPods with Hey Siri support, up to 50 percent more talk time, and an optional wireless charging case, but the black color was nowhere to be seen.
However, it is worth noting that Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple originally planned to release the second-generation AirPods in 2018, but they were delayed, so it is possible the black color was always intended to be for these third-generation AirPods with noise cancellation and water resistance.
Indian blog MySmartPrice also said black AirPods were in the works back in February, claiming they would feature a matte finish with improved grip. Combined with last week's Economic Daily News report claiming that the AirPods Pro will sport a new metal design, perhaps the earphones and their charging case will look similar to the back glass of iPhone 11 Pro models, complete with matching colors.
Leaked photos, knockoffs, and accessories all point towards the AirPods Pro charging case being wider to accommodate the ear tips.
As higher-end earphones, the AirPods Pro will likely have improved sound. Last week's Economic Daily News report also claimed that the AirPods Pro will feature multiple listening modes, suggesting they could have the same Transparency feature as the new Beats Solo Pro, which turns on the external microphones so the wearer can hear outside noise without pausing music playback.
Unsurprisingly, higher-end AirPods would likely have a higher price tag than the current AirPods. Economic Daily News estimates pricing may start at around $259, which would be $100 more than the current AirPods with a wired charging case. However, supply chain reports are usually guessing about pricing.
Apple typically unveils redesigned products during its keynotes, but an October event is looking unlikely this year, so possibilities include Apple announcing the AirPods Pro with a press release, hosting an unprecedented November event, or waiting to unveil them at its typical March event next year.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
They’re gonna sell a boatload of these. Let’s goooo.
I'm a day 1 buyer for suuuuuuure
[ Read All Comments ]