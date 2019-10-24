Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
Accessory Maker Releases 'AirPods Pro' Cases Matching Rumored Noise-Cancelling Design
The new AirPods are expected to be released in late 2019 or early 2020. Ahead of time, accessory maker ESR has released both a cover and carrying case for the so-called "AirPods Pro", with the product images depicting a wider charging case designed to hold the AirPods with rubber ear tips.
The fact that ESR is now shipping perfectly-fitting cases for unreleased AirPods suggests that the accessory maker may have gleaned dimensions and design details from sources within Apple's supply chain. On the other hand, though, this could simply be a marketing stunt based purely on rumors.
The elongated charging case is consistent with the one that surfaced in a potential leak a few months ago:
Unsurprisingly, the higher-end AirPods are expected to have a higher price tag than the existing AirPods, which retail for $159 with a wired charging case and $199 with a wireless charging case. Exact pricing remains to be seen.
Apple typically unveils redesigned products during its keynotes, but an October event is looking unlikely this year, so it could announce the new AirPods in a press release like the redesigned Beats Solo Pro. Or, if the new AirPods are a 2020 product, they could be unveiled at Apple's usual March event.
Never seizes to amaze me that after all these advanced smartphones that we have, the leaked photos are still horribly blurry. ;)
Dude, it’s the blurry photos that’s makes these ‘leaked photos’ more legit . Everyone knows that. ?
I'm gonna guess there will be product announcements October 29th along with official release of iOS 13.2 - one day ahead of the October 30th financial conference call.
Guess we're not having an October event (Apple TV+...) so we should see these released ASAP to be in the channel for the big shopping season coming up.
Side effect would seem the location based Wideband Frequency garbage in the 11's seems like its just going to be a no-show (there but only usable with other 11's). Rather disappointing. I wanted my Apple branded tracking Idlee's ('http://chefinyou.com/2009/01/26/idli-recipe/')... Hopefully not moving off to be with the AirPower charging matt.
Excited to see these when they are officially released.
Gamble and a PR stunt by the seller of such cases.
