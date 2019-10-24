New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Accessory Maker Releases 'AirPods Pro' Cases Matching Rumored Noise-Cancelling Design

Thursday October 24, 2019 9:41 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Last month, in the iOS 13.2 beta, MacRumors discovered an icon depicting never-before-seen AirPods with rubber ear tips, lending credence to rumors that Apple is planning to release higher-end AirPods with active noise cancellation and improved water resistance.

The new AirPods are expected to be released in late 2019 or early 2020. Ahead of time, accessory maker ESR has released both a cover and carrying case for the so-called "AirPods Pro", with the product images depicting a wider charging case designed to hold the AirPods with rubber ear tips.


The fact that ESR is now shipping perfectly-fitting cases for unreleased AirPods suggests that the accessory maker may have gleaned dimensions and design details from sources within Apple's supply chain. On the other hand, though, this could simply be a marketing stunt based purely on rumors.

The elongated charging case is consistent with the one that surfaced in a potential leak a few months ago:



Unsurprisingly, the higher-end AirPods are expected to have a higher price tag than the existing AirPods, which retail for $159 with a wired charging case and $199 with a wireless charging case. Exact pricing remains to be seen.

Apple typically unveils redesigned products during its keynotes, but an October event is looking unlikely this year, so it could announce the new AirPods in a press release like the redesigned Beats Solo Pro. Or, if the new AirPods are a 2020 product, they could be unveiled at Apple's usual March event.

Avatar
Relentless Power
36 minutes ago at 10:06 am


Never seizes to amaze me that after all these advanced smartphones that we have, the leaked photos are still horribly blurry. ;)


Dude, it’s the blurry photos that’s makes these ‘leaked photos’ more legit . Everyone knows that. ?
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
fmcshan
57 minutes ago at 09:45 am
Finally! Hopefully AirPods Pro launches earlier rather than later. ANC on AirPods has been one of my most wanted features.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Mabus51
26 minutes ago at 10:16 am
Gross! This style is useless to me, hopefully it just remains as an alternative.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Packdude
58 minutes ago at 09:44 am
I just got my $35 AirSounds, so I'm good for now.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
jz0309
46 minutes ago at 09:56 am
This could be cool - with rubber tips those might actually stay in my ears
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
paul4339
38 minutes ago at 10:04 am
Never seizes to amaze me that after all these advanced smartphones that we have, the leaked photos are still horribly blurry... looks like they used a flip phone from 15 years ago to take that last photo. ;)
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
smulji
36 minutes ago at 10:06 am


Guess we're not having an October event (Apple TV+...) so we should see these released ASAP to be in the channel for the big shopping season coming up.

Side effect would seem the location based Wideband Frequency garbage in the 11's seems like its just going to be a no-show (there but only usable with other 11's). Rather disappointing. I wanted my Apple branded tracking Idlee's ('http://chefinyou.com/2009/01/26/idli-recipe/')... Hopefully not moving off to be with the AirPower charging matt.

I'm gonna guess there will be product announcements October 29th along with official release of iOS 13.2 - one day ahead of the October 30th financial conference call.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
chrono1081
56 minutes ago at 09:46 am
I’d be all over this. I ruined my AirPods trying to clean them so I’m in need of a new pair.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
mcfrazieriv
54 minutes ago at 09:48 am
This is insane! A product not yet released already has accessories.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
squizzler
47 minutes ago at 09:55 am


Excited to see these when they are officially released.


Gamble and a PR stunt by the seller of such cases.
Rating: 1 Votes

