New Images of Rumored AirPods Pro Charging Case

Friday October 25, 2019 9:30 pm PDT by MacRumors Staff
New images of the rumored AirPods Pro appeared on SlashLeaks this evening. The new images don't reveal anything new, but do show what appears to be an assembled AirPods Pro charging case in higher quality images than have previously leaked.


Previously leaked images were of lower quality showing the plastic enclosures of the upcoming AirPods. The original leaks were initially dismissed until icons matching the design were found a recent iOS 13.2 Beta release.

Multiple reports have suggested that the new higher end AirPods could be launching imminently. These new AirPods are expected to have noise canceling technology as well as a higher price tag than the current AirPods. Some retailers have even started selling cases for the new design.

