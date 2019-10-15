New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Introduces $300 Beats Solo Pro Headphones With Noise Cancellation, Fold-to-Power, and More

Tuesday October 15, 2019 7:20 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple-owned Beats today introduced the Beats Solo Pro, its first on-ear headphones with active noise cancellation.


Like the over-ear Beats Studio3 headphones, the Solo Pro feature proprietary Beats noise cancelling technology known as Pure ANC, but with updated tuning to accommodate the on-ear form factor. Apple says Pure ANC uses advanced algorithms to continuously monitor and adjust to the listening environment.

When enabled, a new feature called Transparency turns on the external microphones on the Solo Pro so the wearer can hear announcements, talk with friends, stay aware of their surroundings, and so forth without pausing music playback.


Additional features include the Apple-designed H1 chip for hands-free "Hey Siri" support, the ability to unfold the headphones to power them on, upgraded ergonomics for improved comfort, Audio Sharing with iOS 13 devices, and up to 22 hours of battery life with active noise cancellation enabled.

Beats Solo Pro headphones will be available October 30 in Black, Ivory, Gray, Dark Blue, Light Blue, and Red, with pre-orders beginning today on Apple.com in the United States. Pricing is set at $299.95.

Avatar
BrettArchibald
40 minutes ago at 07:23 am
The link indicates that these are *ON*-ear headphones, not *OVER*-ear headphones, as the MR article states.
Not being picky, but this is a big difference to potential purchasers.
Avatar
tobybrut
37 minutes ago at 07:26 am


The link indicates that these are *ON*-ear headphones, not *OVER*-ear headphones, as the MR article states.
Not being picky, but this is a big difference to potential purchasers.

That is a huge difference. I find on-ear headphones to be horribly uncomfortable while liking over-ear headphones like the Beats Studio ones. I thought that the article was wrong on that and was about to check.
Avatar
markfc
41 minutes ago at 07:22 am
Not sure the 'Pro' is needed for a pair of headphone unless their studio reference quality...
Avatar
jezbd1997
23 minutes ago at 07:39 am


Micro USB, no thanks

They are Lightning now...
Avatar
iKnowMr.Jobs
18 minutes ago at 07:45 am
Not USB-C but at the very least, they finally put a Lightning port on the thing. Crazy that they've been using Micro USB all this time.
Avatar
wigby
21 minutes ago at 07:42 am


Micro USB, no thanks

They're Lightning and you're welcome.
Avatar
adamw
38 minutes ago at 07:24 am
Very interesting. Always good to see more accessories and hardware from Apple.
Avatar
Uplift
17 minutes ago at 07:46 am
Is there any difference in sound quality? The Solo3s get good reviews but I find them quite 'muffled' .. I own a pair but they only really come out if I don't have anything else at hand.. such as the Beats X which I absolutely love, they are very crisp and pack a real punch for their size.
Avatar
Marco Klobas
19 minutes ago at 07:44 am
Wondering if it's still valid the rumor about Apple's over the ear noise cancelling headphones.
Avatar
69Mustang
20 minutes ago at 07:43 am


Beats Solo 3's have the best audio signature of any headphone I've listened to (great for movies, gaming, and music), but build quality and comfort (not to mention the stupid price) made them a no-go. If these improve those faults and drop 100 dollars in price, I'll listen (literally and figuratively).

If you really want these, just be patient. They will go down in price soon enough. You'll find them at Amazon and other retailers for ~30-40% in no time.


Micro USB, no thanks

So does that mean you're getting a pair? ;)
