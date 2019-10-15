Apple Introduces $300 Beats Solo Pro Headphones With Noise Cancellation, Fold-to-Power, and More

Apple is separating the new smartphones into its usual low-cost versus high-cost categories, with big differences between the two models coming down to the camera, display, and battery life.
Like the over-ear Beats Studio3 headphones, the Solo Pro feature proprietary Beats noise cancelling technology known as Pure ANC, but with updated tuning to accommodate the on-ear form factor. Apple says Pure ANC uses advanced algorithms to continuously monitor and adjust to the listening environment.
When enabled, a new feature called Transparency turns on the external microphones on the Solo Pro so the wearer can hear announcements, talk with friends, stay aware of their surroundings, and so forth without pausing music playback.
Additional features include the Apple-designed H1 chip for hands-free "Hey Siri" support, the ability to unfold the headphones to power them on, upgraded ergonomics for improved comfort, Audio Sharing with iOS 13 devices, and up to 22 hours of battery life with active noise cancellation enabled.
Beats Solo Pro headphones will be available October 30 in Black, Ivory, Gray, Dark Blue, Light Blue, and Red, with pre-orders beginning today on Apple.com in the United States. Pricing is set at $299.95.
Not being picky, but this is a big difference to potential purchasers.
That is a huge difference. I find on-ear headphones to be horribly uncomfortable while liking over-ear headphones like the Beats Studio ones. I thought that the article was wrong on that and was about to check.
The link indicates that these are *ON*-ear headphones, not *OVER*-ear headphones, as the MR article states.
They are Lightning now...
Micro USB, no thanks
If you really want these, just be patient. They will go down in price soon enough. You'll find them at Amazon and other retailers for ~30-40% in no time.
Beats Solo 3's have the best audio signature of any headphone I've listened to (great for movies, gaming, and music), but build quality and comfort (not to mention the stupid price) made them a no-go. If these improve those faults and drop 100 dollars in price, I'll listen (literally and figuratively).
So does that mean you're getting a pair? ;)
