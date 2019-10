Apple Introduces $300 Beats Solo Pro Headphones With Noise Cancellation, Fold-to-Power, and More

Apple-owned Beats today introduced the Beats Solo Pro, its first on-ear headphones with active noise cancellation.Like the over-ear Beats Studio3 headphones, the Solo Pro feature proprietary Beats noise cancelling technology known as Pure ANC, but with updated tuning to accommodate the on-ear form factor. Apple says Pure ANC uses advanced algorithms to continuously monitor and adjust to the listening environment.When enabled, a new feature called Transparency turns on the external microphones on the Solo Pro so the wearer can hear announcements, talk with friends, stay aware of their surroundings, and so forth without pausing music playback.Additional features include the Apple-designed H1 chip for hands-free "Hey Siri" support, the ability to unfold the headphones to power them on, upgraded ergonomics for improved comfort, Audio Sharing with iOS 13 devices , and up to 22 hours of battery life with active noise cancellation enabled.Beats Solo Pro headphones will be available October 30 in Black, Ivory, Gray, Dark Blue, Light Blue, and Red, with pre-orders beginning today on Apple.com in the United States. Pricing is set at $299.95.