iOS 13.2 Beta Includes Icon Depicting New AirPods Design

Wednesday October 2, 2019 11:32 am PDT by Steve Moser
Apple has been rumored to be working on a third generation of AirPods with active noise control (ANC), also known as noise cancellation, or active noise reduction (ANR). Noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested the updated AirPods could launch late this year or early next year with an "all-new design."


Today's iOS 13.2 beta release includes an icon showing redesigned AirPods that appear to have rubber ear tips that would likely be needed as part of a noise cancelation feature.


The file name includes reference to a B298 code name, and the image is contained in the Accessibility Settings folder. This could suggest these new AirPods will contain a new accessibility feature such as being able to use them as hearing aids, or it could be related to existing Live Listen capabilities.

There's no specific word on when the new AirPods could debut, but Apple has a number of rumored pending announcements that could point toward an October media event.

Avatar
jsmith189
9 minutes ago at 11:34 am
No no no no no no no. Literally the best thing about Apple headphones to me are that they don’t require you to suction them into your brain. I just can’t use them. Truly hope this isn’t a “new design” and instead just an option.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
oghowie
4 minutes ago at 11:39 am
Chill out folks. They aren't discontinuing the other Airpods.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Sebosz
8 minutes ago at 11:35 am
God, no, I hate earphones with rubber ear tips! They a l w a y s fall out! That's the main reason I'm using AirPods!
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
MadDog31
5 minutes ago at 11:38 am


No no no no no no no. Literally the best thing about Apple headphones to me are that they don’t require you to suction them into your brain. I just can’t use them. Truly hope this isn’t a “new design” and instead just an option.


Agreed. I love the simplicity of the current AirPods. I don't need noise canceling that badly. Plus, and this is my own problem, but I tend to...uh, produce more wax than the average person...so that would certainly require more maintenance on that front and I'm already a freak about it. Keep it simple, Apple, and let the noise cancelers get the Beats.
Rating: 1 Votes

