iOS 13.2 Beta Includes Icon Depicting New AirPods Design

Apple has been rumored to be working on a third generation of AirPods with active noise control (ANC) , also known as noise cancellation, or active noise reduction (ANR). Noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested the updated AirPods could launch late this year or early next year with an "all-new design."Today's iOS 13.2 beta release includes an icon showing redesigned AirPods that appear to have rubber ear tips that would likely be needed as part of a noise cancelation feature.The file name includes reference to a B298 code name, and the image is contained in the Accessibility Settings folder. This could suggest these new AirPods will contain a new accessibility feature such as being able to use them as hearing aids, or it could be related to existing Live Listen capabilities.There's no specific word on when the new AirPods could debut, but Apple has a number of rumored pending announcements that could point toward an October media event