Apple is separating the new smartphones into its usual low-cost versus high-cost categories, with big differences between the two models coming down to the camera, display, and battery life.
iOS and iPadOS 13.1 Now Available
iOS 13.2 Beta Includes Icon Depicting New AirPods Design
Today's iOS 13.2 beta release includes an icon showing redesigned AirPods that appear to have rubber ear tips that would likely be needed as part of a noise cancelation feature.
The file name includes reference to a B298 code name, and the image is contained in the Accessibility Settings folder. This could suggest these new AirPods will contain a new accessibility feature such as being able to use them as hearing aids, or it could be related to existing Live Listen capabilities.
There's no specific word on when the new AirPods could debut, but Apple has a number of rumored pending announcements that could point toward an October media event.
No no no no no no no. Literally the best thing about Apple headphones to me are that they don’t require you to suction them into your brain. I just can’t use them. Truly hope this isn’t a “new design” and instead just an option.
Agreed. I love the simplicity of the current AirPods. I don't need noise canceling that badly. Plus, and this is my own problem, but I tend to...uh, produce more wax than the average person...so that would certainly require more maintenance on that front and I'm already a freak about it. Keep it simple, Apple, and let the noise cancelers get the Beats.
