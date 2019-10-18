New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Report: 'AirPods Pro' to Launch End of October with New Design, New Noise-Canceling Feature and $260 Price Tag

Friday October 18, 2019 2:20 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Apple's rumored next-generation noise-canceling AirPods will launch at the end of this month with a new "Pro" moniker and a price tag of around $260, claims a new Chinese-language report this morning.


According to China Economic Daily, Apple's third-generation ‌AirPods‌ will adopt a new in-ear design to support the new noise-canceling feature and enhance the listening experience. The paper claims the "Pro" suffix, which Apple recently adopted for its most expensive iPhone 11 models, will help to differentiate the new wireless earbuds from Apple's existing ‌AirPods‌ and underscores the marketing rationale justifying the higher $260 price tag.

According to a separate report on Friday from the same Chinese-language financial media outlet, the ‌AirPods‌ Pro will also feature a new metal design that increases heat dissipation. Apple ‌AirPods‌ supplier Inventec is said to be cooperating with Chinese manufacturer Lixun to undertake the new orders.

In April, noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said two new ‌AirPods‌ models would likely go into mass production between the fourth quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020, with Luxshare, Goertek, and Amkor serving as primary suppliers.

Kuo also claimed one of the new ‌AirPods‌ models will feature an "all-new form factor design" and a "higher price" than the second-generation ‌AirPods‌, which cost $159 with a standard charging case and $199 with a wireless charging case. The other model is expected to be a more iterative update with the same pricing, although it's unclear what any new features would be.

Previously, the ‌AirPods‌ expected to launch later this year were thought to be the more iterative pair that Kuo refers to. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said he expects the higher-priced AirPods with water resistance and noise cancelation to launch as early as 2020. However, today's report suggests they could come sooner.

According to industry sources previously cited by DigiTimes, Apple's suppliers are gearing up to assemble the next-generation ‌AirPods‌ as early as October, suggesting an updated version of the earphones could arrive in time for the holiday shopping season.

In the beta version of iOS 13.2 there's an icon showing redesigned AirPods that appear to have rubber ear tips that would likely be needed as part of a noise cancelation feature. The image is contained in the Accessibility Settings folder, suggesting the new ‌AirPods‌ will contain a new accessibility feature such as being able to use them as hearing aids, or it could be related to existing Live Listen capabilities.

No specific date has been given for when the new ‌AirPods‌ could debut, but Apple has a number of rumored pending announcements that could point toward an October media event.

Avatar
darkcompass
31 minutes ago at 02:21 am
Ouch, that's expensive. I'll stick to my trusty Sennheisers.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Johnny London
21 minutes ago at 02:32 am
It seems like the industry agreed on the term "pro" to work best as an excuse to raise prices. Pro in-ear headphones, seriously? These used to be product improvements for the regular product lineup.
Rating: 2 Votes
Icaras
Icaras
23 minutes ago at 02:29 am
Cue the parade of obligatory elitist headphone owner’s, “No thanks, I’ll stick to my *insert brand name* headphones instead”
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
tobiastimpe
15 minutes ago at 02:38 am
If Sennheiser made in-ears with an H1 (or H2) chip in them, with a USB-C / Qi charging case, I would buy them immediately. Since they don't do that, AirPods Pro seem to be the best option for me. Maybe it will be possible to get a custom mold for them.
Rating: 1 Votes
rmoliv
rmoliv
8 minutes ago at 02:45 am


It took Apple over 2 years to introduce the 2nd gen Airpods which were just released in March and now they are going to release a 3rd gen? Thats less that 7 months - I just purchased my 2nd gen 2 months ago..

Noise cancellation would be an awesome feature but I'll hold off and see what Apple includes in the 4th gen


Thing is, AirPods 2 were supposed to be introduced in late 2018. They weren’t due to the AirPower mess.
Rating: 1 Votes
justperry
justperry
25 minutes ago at 02:28 am
*Another Apple gadget raising prices.:mad:

*That is, if this rumour is becoming reality.
Rating: 1 Votes
fokmik
fokmik
27 minutes ago at 02:26 am
So...good news...we can have an event now for showing the new airpods pro , the new macbook pro and maybe that tracking device...since Apple also have 1 hour event...this can fill that
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
urbanmacUser
27 minutes ago at 02:25 am
I curently hate the shape of Apple airpods and all previous apple in ear headphones, much prefer the comfort of ear buds that tend to mould and flex to your ear shape so I'm looking forward to a design change.
Rating: 1 Votes
mike...
mike...
25 minutes ago at 02:27 am
Jesus Apple, I'm not paying an extra $100 just for the ones that will actually stay in my ears.
Rating: 1 Votes

