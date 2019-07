Apple Earnings Preview: All Eyes on Next Quarter's Guidance Ahead of New iPhones, Apple Card, and Apple TV+

revenue: $52.5 billion-$54.5 billion

gross margin: 37-38 percent

op. ex.: $8.7 billion-$8.8 billion

other income/expense: $250 million

tax rate: approximately 16.5 percent

2014: $37.4 billion

2015: $49.6 billion

2016: $42.4 billion

2017: $45.4 billion

2018: $53.3 billion

2019: $52.5+ billion

Key Facts and What to Look For

Apple is set to report its earnings results for the third quarter of its 2019 fiscal year at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time today.The quarter began March 31, 2019 and ran through June 29, 2019, according to Apple's fiscal year accounting calendar.Apple's guidance for the quarter from April 30 Apple's guidance suggests it will report its second-best third quarter ever by revenue:Wall Street's revenue estimates average out to $53.39 billion, slightly below the midpoint of Apple's guidance, based on 33 analysts tracked by Yahoo Finance . Earnings per share is estimated to be $2.10.Apple's CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri will discuss the company's earnings results on a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time today. MacRumors will highlight key points from the one-hour call as it occurs live.