BeatsX Shipping Dates on Some Amazon Orders Updated With January Delivery Estimates

Although Apple.com has listed the BeatsX Earphones as not launching until sometime in February , a few tipsters emailing MacRumors have pointed out that Amazon updated their pre-orders to suggest that BeatsX will be arriving earlier than expected. The updated delivery windows are large, but both place the upcoming earphones with a January delivery date: one ranges from January 17 to January 27, and another from January 18 to January 30.Additionally, Fry's Electronics lists a shipping date on January 23 for BeatsX. Although that would fall in the window of Amazon's orders, the date is most likely a placeholder. Fry's was a part of a few retailers who suggested a December launch for BeatsX back in November -- a debut which the earphones obviously missed.On both Apple.com and the official Beats website, BeatsX are currently not available to pre-order. Apple describes the earphones as " currently unavailable " along with the general "Coming February" launch month. On the Beats website , users can opt in for an e-mail notification when BeatsX launches, but there is no purchase or order button option either.In terms of features, the $149.95 BeatsX Earphones include in-line volume and playback controls on a flex-form cable, along with multiple wingtip and eartip add-ons (four total) that the company says will ensure a secure and comfortable fit for each user. Each bud of the earphones is magnetic and attaches to the other when hanging around a user's neck, further ensuring BeatsX can't easily be lost when not listening to music. The earphones are also part of the new " Got No Strings " Beats advertising campaign.BeatsX were one of the W1-enabled earphones that Apple announced during its September 7 iPhone event, also including the AirPods, Powerbeats3, and Beats Solo3. The AirPods launched on December 13 and stock quickly dwindled , while the Beats Solo3 have been out since September, and the Powerbeats3 were available to order in October (Thanks David and Sandler77!)