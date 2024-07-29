Apple Releases iOS 17.6 With Bug Fixes and Security Improvements

Apple today released iOS 17.6 and iPadOS 17.6, the sixth point updates to the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 operating system updates that came out last year. The iOS and iPadOS 17.6 updates come two months after the debut of iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5.



iOS 17.6 and iPadOS 17.6 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Apple has also released iOS 15.8.3 and iOS 16.7.9 security updates for devices not able to run ‌iOS 17‌.

There are no notable features in the iOS 17.6 and iPadOS 17.6 updates, with Apple adding unspecified bug fixes and security updates. Nothing new was discovered during the beta testing process.



This update provides important bug fixes and security updates and is recommended for all users.

iOS 17.6 and iPadOS 17.6 will likely be some of the last updates that we'll see to ‌iOS 17‌ and ‌iPadOS 17‌ aside from ongoing security fixes. Apple is set to release iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 in September.