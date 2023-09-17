iOS 17 is finally here, and so are new features for second-generation AirPods Pro, such as the particularly impressive Adaptive Audio, the ability mute/unmute yourself when on a phone call, and more.

airpods pro 2 thumbnail
Keep reading to learn what use cases the new noise control features are designed for, and how you can control them in ‌iOS 17‌ when your iPhone is connected to ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 with updated firmware. To skip to a specific feature, hit one of the links below.

The new features are available on iPhones running ‌iOS 17‌ when paired with second-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌ updated with the latest firmware. That includes second-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌ with the new USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, as well as second-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌ with the Lightning ‌MagSafe‌ Charging Case.

Check Your AirPods Pro Firmware

Apple does not offer instructions on how to upgrade AirPods software, but firmware is generally installed over-the-air while the ‌‌AirPods‌‌ are connected to an iOS device. Putting the ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌ in the case, connecting the ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌ to a power source, and then pairing the ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌ to an iOS device or Mac should force the update.

You can check your‌ ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌AirPods Pro‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ firmware by connecting them to your ‌iPhone‌ and following these steps:

  1. Open the Settings app.
  2. Tap [your name]'s AirPods Pro.
  3. Scroll down to the "About" section.
  4. Look for the Version number 6A301.

settings

If your ‌AirPods Pro‌ are updated with the correct version number (as of September 2023) you're ready to enjoy the new features in ‌iOS 17‌.

Adaptive Audio

When the second-generation ‌‌AirPods Pro‌‌ were introduced, their Adaptive Transparency feature offered a new way to reduce loud environmental noise for more comfortable everyday listening.

Adaptive Audio, or Adaptive Noise Control, takes that approach to the next level by dynamically blending the existing Transparency and Active Noise Cancellation modes together to deliver the best audio experience in the moment. Adaptive Audio tailors the noise control as you move between different environments and interactions.

airpods pro adaptive audio
This way, loud or distracting noises surrounding, such as the sound of a leaf blower, are automatically reduced, while other noises, like the sudden beep of a car horn, will still be audible.

To enable or disable Adaptive Audio on ‌AirPods Pro‌, connect them to your ‌iPhone‌ and follow one of these series of steps.

Method 1:

  1. Open Settings.
  2. Tap [your name]'s AirPods Pro.
  3. Under "Noise Control," tap Adaptive.

settings

Method 2:

  1. Bring up the Control Center from your ‌iPhone‌ by swiping down from the upper right corner of the screen (on an ‌‌iPhone‌‌ with a Home button, swipe up from the bottom of the screen).
  2. Long press on the ‌AirPods Pro‌ volume slider.
  3. Tap the Noise Control button.
  4. Select Adaptive.

settings

Button Control

You can also switch to Adaptive Audio with a long button press, but first you need to assign it to your ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 controls, like so:

  1. Open Settings.
  2. Tap [your name]'s AirPods Pro.
  3. Under "Press and Hold AirPods," tap Left or Right.
  4. Select Noise Control, then check Adaptive. You can also check Noise Cancellation and/or Transparency to switch between these modes using the same button, or check Off to turn off Noise Control using another long press.

settings

Conversation Awareness

Conversation Awareness is able to detect when someone starts talking to you, and will lower the volume of the audio you're listening to and cut down on background noise accordingly.

airpods pro conversation boost
Conversation Awareness also helps when you're on a call, by reducing noise around you while you speak. As a sub-component of Adaptive Audio, this feature also enhances the voices in front of you so you can hear what's going on.

To enable or disable Conversation Awareness, connect your ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 to your ‌iPhone‌ and follow these steps.

  1. Open Settings.
  2. Tap [your name]'s AirPods Pro.
  3. Scroll down to the "Audio" section and toggle on/off the switch next to Conversation Awareness.

settings

Personalized Volume

Similar to Adaptive Audio, Personalized Volume uses machine learning to fine-tune your listening experience by understanding environmental conditions and listening preferences.

airpods pro person
Thanks to this feature, your ‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌ is able to learn more about the volume that you prefer over time, and will tweak it as necessary to match your desired sound level.
To enable or disable Personalized Volume, connect your ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 to your ‌iPhone‌ and follow these steps.

  1. Open Settings.
  2. Tap [your name]'s AirPods Pro.
  3. Scroll down to "Audio" and toggle on/off the switch next to Personalized Volume.

settings

Mute Controls

Up until now, ‌‌AirPods Pro‌‌ have not included an assignable on-board mute function. With ‌‌iOS 17‌‌, however, that's no longer the case. If you press the stem of your ‌‌‌AirPods Pro‌‌‌ earbuds, you will be able to mute and unmute yourself while you're on a call.

airpods pro 2 mute
You can assign mute and unmute call controls to activate with a single press or a double press of the button on your AiPods Pro 2. Connect your ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 to your ‌iPhone‌ and follow these steps to set your preference.

  1. Open Settings.
  2. Tap [your name]'s AirPods Pro.
  3. Scroll down to "Call Controls", then tap Mute & Unmute.
  4. Select either Press Once or Press Twice.

settings

Other AirPods Changes

AirPods have been criticized in the past for sluggish performance when attempting to automatically switch between Apple devices. Fortunately, ‌‌‌AirPods Pro‌‌‌ 2 automatically switch between Apple devices much quicker in ‌‌‌iOS 17‌‌‌.

Hey Siri vs Siri
And don't forget, Apple has simplified the voice command to invoke Siri on iPhones running ‌iOS 17‌ and this also works with second-generation ‌‌AirPods Pro‌‌. Instead of "Hey ‌‌Siri‌‌," you can simply say "‌‌Siri‌‌" to activate the voice assistant when wearing your AirPods. You can also issue multiple queries and commands in succession without having to say "‌‌Siri‌‌" again.

Related Roundups: AirPods Pro, iOS 17, iPadOS 17
Buyer's Guide: AirPods Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forums: AirPods, iOS 17, iPadOS 17

Popular Stories

iOS 17 and iPhones Feature

iOS 17: 10 New Features That Just Launched

Sunday September 17, 2023 12:35 pm PDT by
In June, Apple announced iOS 17 with a wide range of new features and changes for the iPhone. Following over three months of beta testing, the free software update will be released this Monday, September 18 for the iPhone XS and newer. Below, we have recapped 10 key features coming to the iPhone with iOS 17, with additional features coming later this year. The update should be released to...
Read Full Article200 comments
iPhone 15 USB C Port Event Still

iPhone 15's USB-C Port: 4.5W Charging for Accessories, USB 3.2 Gen 2 for Pro Models, and More

Saturday September 16, 2023 8:17 pm PDT by
In a support document published on Friday, Apple provided some additional details about the USB-C port found on all iPhone 15 models. First, Apple said all iPhone 15 models can charge an Apple Watch, AirPods case, or other small accessories connected to the USB-C port at up to 4.5W. Apple already announced this capability, but it had not provided the wattage information. Second, the...
Read Full Article264 comments
iphone 15 preparing to ship

Some iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Pre-Orders Now 'Preparing to Ship' Ahead of September 22 Launch

Friday September 15, 2023 1:36 pm PDT by
Apple this morning began accepting pre-orders for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, and now just hours later, the first orders have moved into the "preparing to ship" phase as Apple prepares to send the new iPhones out to customers. Customers in the United States should soon be able to begin tracking their orders through the UPS My Choice feature, or...
Read Full Article126 comments
iphone 15 lineup store

iPhone 15 Battery Capacities Revealed in Regulatory Database

Friday September 15, 2023 4:15 am PDT by
Apple does not advertise battery capacities for its new iPhone 15 lineup, but MySmartPrice has obtained this information from a Chinese regulatory database. The Chinese regulatory listing reveals that the iPhone 15 has a 3,349mAh battery (rated capacity) and a wattage of 12.981Wh, while the iPhone 15 Pro has a 3,274mAh battery and a wattage of 12.70Wh. Battery capacities for the full...
Read Full Article145 comments