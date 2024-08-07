Apple Releases iOS 17.6.1 With Advanced Data Protection Bug Fix

Apple today released iOS 17.6.1 and iPadOS 17.6.1, minor updates to the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 operating system updates that came out last year. Apple is making iOS 17.6.1 and iPadOS 17.6.1 available a week after the launch of iOS 17.6 and iPadOS 17.6.

iOS 17.6.1 and iPadOS 17.6.1 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Apple has also released an iOS 16.7.10 update for devices that are unable to be upgraded to ‌iOS 17‌.

According to Apple's release notes, the iOS 17.6.1 update addresses an issue that could prevent the enabling or disabling of Advanced Data Protection.

This update includes important bug fixes and addresses an issue that prevents enabling or disabling Advanced Data Protection.

Apple is wrapping up development on ‌iOS 17‌, with the next-generation iOS 18 operating system update set to come out in September.

Top Rated Comments

Account25476 Avatar
Account25476
41 minutes ago at 10:50 am
One week after iOS 17.6 and four betas later… If the bugs were so important, it’s surprising they weren’t noticed during the last 2 months and half. If it was just a security fix, well, they invented Rapid Security Responses for that. Maybe they forgot about it.

Either way, I don’t get it.⬤
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Reverend Benny Avatar
Reverend Benny
54 minutes ago at 10:37 am
I just wish Apple would give a bit more details than the regular (like many other companies do) "important bugfixes".
Glad they haven't jumped on the hype to add pointless info like "contains sunshine and love".

Will be interesting to see if there are any CVE's listed..
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
xpxp2002 Avatar
xpxp2002
23 minutes ago at 11:08 am

One week after iOS 17.6 and four betas later… If the bugs were so important, it’s surprising they weren’t noticed during the last 2 months and half. If it was just a security fix, well, they invented Rapid Security Responses for that. Maybe they forgot about it.

Either way, I don’t get it.⬤
I gotta be honest. I don't think releases like 17.6 get much beta feedback or testing compared to builds that come out before the next major OS betas.

There is very little in iOS 18 that appeals to me, but so little to change between 17.5.1 and 17.6, that I almost considered briefly hopping on the beta bandwagon to get the bug fix for iCloud Tabs in Safari.

Other than that, I can understand why nobody was running the betas. They were either already on iOS 18 or holding off entirely.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Populus Avatar
Populus
32 minutes ago at 10:59 am
Wow! This was unexpectedly quick!

[ISPOILER]Yeah, that’s what she said[/ISPOILER]
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
winxmac Avatar
winxmac
30 minutes ago at 11:00 am
The leaker was correct with the build number...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments