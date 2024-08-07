Apple Releases iOS 17.6.1 With Advanced Data Protection Bug Fix
Apple today released iOS 17.6.1 and iPadOS 17.6.1, minor updates to the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 operating system updates that came out last year. Apple is making iOS 17.6.1 and iPadOS 17.6.1 available a week after the launch of iOS 17.6 and iPadOS 17.6.
iOS 17.6.1 and iPadOS 17.6.1 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Apple has also released an iOS 16.7.10 update for devices that are unable to be upgraded to iOS 17.
According to Apple's release notes, the iOS 17.6.1 update addresses an issue that could prevent the enabling or disabling of Advanced Data Protection.
This update includes important bug fixes and addresses an issue that prevents enabling or disabling Advanced Data Protection.
Apple is wrapping up development on iOS 17, with the next-generation iOS 18 operating system update set to come out in September.
