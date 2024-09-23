Apple Prevents Downgrading to iOS 17.6.1 Following iOS 18 Release

Apple today stopped signing iOS 17.6.1 and iPadOS 17.6.1 for all devices except the latest-generation iPad Pro models with the M4 chip.



Apple routinely stops signing older iOS releases over time in order to prevent users from downgrading to an outdated software version. iOS 17.6.1 no longer being signed comes one week after Apple released iOS 18 to the public.

iPadOS 17.6.1 is likely still signed for iPad Pro models with the M4 chip only because iPadOS 18 has been temporary pulled for those devices.

If you still want to downgrade your iPhone to iOS 17, time is running out, with only iOS 17.7 remaining signed for the iPhone at this time.