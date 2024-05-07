Apple Seeds iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5 Release Candidates to Developers

by

Apple today seeded the release candidate versions of upcoming iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming a week after Apple released the fourth betas.

iOS 17
Registered developers are able to opt into the betas by opening up the Settings app, going to the Software Update section, tapping on the "Beta Updates" option, and toggling on the iOS 17 or iPadOS 17 Developer Beta. An Apple ID associated with a developer account is required to download and install the beta. Apple has also released an RC version of i0S 16.7.8 for

Most of the features that Apple promised would be coming in ‌iOS 17‌ have now been released, but iOS 17.5 adds additional app ecosystem changes in the European Union. App developers can offer apps for download on the iPhone directly from their websites, in addition to through app marketplaces.

There are also code changes that hint at new Apple Pencils and a Battery Health feature for the iPad, with more information on what's new available in our iOS 17.5 beta features post.

Related Roundups: iOS 17, iPadOS 17
Related Forums: iOS 17, iPadOS 17

Top Rated Comments

Nosmo King Avatar
Nosmo King
32 minutes ago at 10:59 am
Another wallpaper „pride radiance“ they call it. Getting fed up of the pride stuff with unicorns and rainbows. Stop this madness!
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Jimmy Bubbles Avatar
Jimmy Bubbles
49 minutes ago at 10:41 am
And for PB:

Attachment Image
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Realityck Avatar
Realityck
1 hour ago at 10:22 am
To Devs and also PB testers shortly

* iOS 17.5 RC (21F79) - May 7, 2024
* iPadOS 17.5 RC (21F79) - May 7, 2024
* tvOS 17.5 RC (21L569) - May 7, 2024
* visionOS 1.2 beta 5 (21O5587a) - May 7, 2024
* watchOS 10.5 RC (21T575) - May 7, 2024

No MacOS RC yet
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Realityck Avatar
Realityck
1 hour ago at 10:25 am
iOS/iPadOS 17.5 RC OTA finally showing, was slow to show today.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
winxmac Avatar
winxmac
1 hour ago at 10:30 am
I'm tempted to upgrade from iOS 16.7 [iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max] but I'll just wait and see the reaction from upgraders/updaters regarding bugs/changes...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 18 Apple Music Messages and Notes Feature 1

iOS 18 Rumored to Add New Features to These 16 Apps on Your iPhone

Tuesday April 30, 2024 10:44 am PDT by
Apple is expected to announce iOS 18 during its WWDC keynote on June 10, and new features have already been rumored for many apps, including Apple Music, Apple Maps, Calculator, Messages, Notes, Safari, and others. Below, we recap iOS 18 rumors on a per-app basis, based on reports from MacRumors, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, and others: Apple Maps: At least two new Apple Maps features are...
Read Full Article76 comments
5

Apple Event This Week Expected to Last 'About 35 Minutes'

Sunday May 5, 2024 3:13 pm PDT by
Apple will be holding its first event of the year this Tuesday, May 7 at 7 a.m. Pacific Time, with a live stream to be available on Apple.com and on YouTube. How long will the event be? In his newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the video will have a runtime of "around 35 minutes." Apple is expected to announce new iPad Pro and iPad Air models, along with updated Apple Pencil...
Read Full Article131 comments
top stories 4may2024

Top Stories: Apple Event Preview, iPad Pro With M4 Chip Rumor, New Beats Headphones, and More

Saturday May 4, 2024 6:00 am PDT by
It's been a long time since the last one, but an Apple event is finally right around the corner! While it's anticipated to be a fairly short pre-recorded affair, we're expecting to see the first updates to the iPad lineup in over a year and half, so make sure to tune in to see what Apple has in store. Other news and rumors this week included a couple of product introductions from Apple's...
Read Full Article9 comments
iOS 17 All New Features Thumb

Apple Says iOS 17.5 Coming 'Soon' With These New Features for iPhones

Monday May 6, 2024 7:33 am PDT by
Apple today announced that iOS 17.5 will be released to the public "soon," following over a month of beta testing. While the software update is relatively minor, it does have a few new features and changes, as outlined in the list below. "The new Pride Radiance watch face and iPhone and iPad wallpapers will be available soon with watchOS 10.5, iOS 17.5, and iPadOS 17.5," said Apple, in its...
Read Full Article26 comments
2024 Apple Watch Pride Face Feature

Apple Unveils 2024 Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop Band and Watch Face

Monday May 6, 2024 6:11 am PDT by
Apple today announced a new Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop Apple Watch band, watch face, and wallpaper. The band features a fluorescent design inspired by multiple pride flags with a laser-etched lug that reads "PRIDE 2024." Black, Hispanic, and Latin communities, as well as those impacted by HIV/AIDS, are represented on the band by the black and brown colors, while transgender and...
Read Full Article160 comments