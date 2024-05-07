Apple Seeds iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5 Release Candidates to Developers
Apple today seeded the release candidate versions of upcoming iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming a week after Apple released the fourth betas.
Registered developers are able to opt into the betas by opening up the Settings app, going to the Software Update section, tapping on the "Beta Updates" option, and toggling on the iOS 17 or iPadOS 17 Developer Beta. An Apple ID associated with a developer account is required to download and install the beta. Apple has also released an RC version of i0S 16.7.8 for
Most of the features that Apple promised would be coming in iOS 17 have now been released, but iOS 17.5 adds additional app ecosystem changes in the European Union. App developers can offer apps for download on the iPhone directly from their websites, in addition to through app marketplaces.
There are also code changes that hint at new Apple Pencils and a Battery Health feature for the iPad, with more information on what's new available in our iOS 17.5 beta features post.
* iOS 17.5 RC (21F79) - May 7, 2024
* iPadOS 17.5 RC (21F79) - May 7, 2024
* tvOS 17.5 RC (21L569) - May 7, 2024
* visionOS 1.2 beta 5 (21O5587a) - May 7, 2024
* watchOS 10.5 RC (21T575) - May 7, 2024
No MacOS RC yet