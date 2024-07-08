Apple Preparing Minor iOS 17.5.2 Update for iPhone

Apple is preparing to release a minor iOS 17.5.2 update for the iPhone, according to a post shared today by an anonymous leaker on X, formerly known as Twitter. The leaker has a private account, so we are not identifying it or linking to it, but they have proven to be a consistently accurate source for upcoming iOS updates.



Nothing is known about iOS 17.5.2, beyond the leaker claiming that the update will have a build number of 21F101. However, the update will almost certainly be a minor one, especially given that Apple is now focused on iOS 18 beta testing. iPhone users still running iOS 17 can expect the update to include bug fixes and/or security patches.

It is unclear when iOS 17.5.2 will be released to the public, but updates revealed by this leaker typically become available within a few weeks after they post on social media, so it will likely be released at some point in July.

iOS 17.5.2 will come out ahead of iOS 17.6 and iOS 18, which both remain in beta testing. The second beta of iOS 17.6 was released to developers and public beta testers last week, while the third beta of iOS 18 was seeded to developers earlier today. So far, no major changes have been discovered in iOS 17.6.