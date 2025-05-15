Apple Stops Signing iPadOS 17.7.7 After Reports of App Login Issues
Apple has stopped signing the iPadOS 17.7.7 update that was released earlier this week for devices unable to run versions of iPadOS 18, meaning that users will not be able to install the update even if they see it available in Software Update. Affected devices include the sixth-generation iPad, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and the second-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro.
The company has not provided a reason for unsigning the update, but there are a number of reports on the MacRumors forums, Reddit, and elsewhere from users who have experienced issues logging into apps after updating their devices.
From MacRumors forums member mrsmith1:
I have an iPad 6th generation. After the latest update 17.7.7 I’ve been having problems with certain, but not all apps. Wikipedia, Duck Duck Go, Letterboxd and others. Every time I open them it’s like the first time and I have to sign up or do a tour of the app. I can’t seem to do anything about it. Any ideas?
From Reddit user National_Case748:
Since updating my iPad to iPadOS 17.7.7 (build 21H433), all apps (such as YouTube, X, etc.) log me out every time I close them. This issue did not happen before the update.
I’ve already tried all of the following:
- Checked that Screen Time and Restrictions are disabled.
- Verified that no profiles or MDM configurations are installed.
- Made sure Safari cookies and password saving are enabled.
- Performed a full Reset All Settings.
- Finally, I did a complete factory reset and set up the iPad as new (not from backup).
Even after all this, the problem persists. Every time I open an app, it behaves as if it were freshly installed and asks me to log in again.
Apple has presumably prevented users from updating to iPadOS 17.7.7 for the time being to address these issues and will release a new update once they have been fixed.
