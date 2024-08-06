Apple Preparing iOS 17.6.1 Update Alongside iOS 18 and iOS 18.1 Betas

Apple is preparing to release a minor iOS 17.6.1 update for the iPhone, according to a post shared today by an anonymous leaker on X, formerly known as Twitter. The leaker has a private account, so we are not identifying it or linking to it, but they have proven to be a consistently accurate source for upcoming iOS updates.



MacRumors can independently confirm that Apple is internally testing an iOS 17.6.1 update, which is present in our analytics logs.

Nothing is known about iOS 17.6.1, beyond the leaker claiming that the update will have a build number of 21G93. However, the update will almost certainly be a minor one, especially given that Apple is focused on iOS 18 and iOS 18.1 beta testing. iPhone users still running iOS 17 can expect the update to include bug fixes and/or security patches.

It is unclear when iOS 17.6.1 will be released to the public, but updates revealed by this leaker typically become available within a few weeks after they post on social media. The update will likely be released in the first half of August.