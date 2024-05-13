Apple Releases iOS 17.5 With Cross-Platform Tracking Detection, EU App Downloads From Websites and More
Apple today released iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5, major updates to the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 operating system updates that came out last September. The 17.5 updates come more than two months after the launch of iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4.
iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.
In the European Union, iOS 17.5 brings support for web-based app distribution. iPhone users can download apps directly from developer websites, without the need to use the App Store.
There are new features for Apple News+, such as an offline mode, and tracking notifications are now available cross-platform for alerts about Bluetooth trackers regardless of platform. Apple's full release notes:
Apple News
- Offline mode in Apple News+ gives you access to the Today feed and News+ tab, even when you don't have an internet connection
- Quartiles is a new and original daily word game that is now available in Apple News+
- Scoreboard in News+ Puzzles gives you access to new player data for Crossword, Mini Crossword and Quartiles, including stats and streaks
Tracking Notifications
- Cross-Platform Tracking Detection delivers notifications to users if a compatible Bluetooth tracker they do not own is moving with them, regardless of what operating system the device is paired with
Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222
More information on the new features in iOS 17.5 can be found in our iOS 17.5 features guide.
