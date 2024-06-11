Apple Reveals How Many iPhones Were Running iOS 17 Before WWDC

Apple has shared updated iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 adoption figures, revealing how many iPhones and iPads were running those software versions before WWDC.



These adoption numbers are based on iPhones and iPads that transacted on the App Store on June 9, the day before WWDC began, according to Apple.

The statistics are as follows:



77% of all iPhones were updated to iOS 17.

68% of all iPads were updated to iPadOS 17.

86% of all iPhones introduced in the last four years were updated to iOS 17.

77% of all iPads introduced in the last four years were updated to iPadOS 17.

These will be the final iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 adoption figures given that Apple has since made the first betas of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 available to developers.

Apple revealed that 81% of all iPhones were updated to iOS 16 as of May 30 last year, so iOS 17 adoption peaking at 77% of all iPhones as of a later June 9 date this year means that iOS 17 adoption was not quite as high as iOS 16.

All attention now turns to iOS 18, which will be publicly released in September.