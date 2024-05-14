iOS 17.5 Includes These 15 Security Fixes, But One Causes Another Bug

iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5 include 15 security patches for the iPhone and iPad, according to a recently-published Apple support document, but unfortunately one of the patches has led to a software bug affecting alternative app marketplaces.

iOS 17
According to Mysk, a security patch related to the MarketplaceKit framework has resulted in a bug that prevents iPhone users in the EU from reinstalling an alternative app marketplace like AltStore if they happen to delete the app after initially installing it. Apple will likely fix this issue in a subsequent update, such as iOS 17.5.1.

In related news, one security researcher has complained that the iOS kernel vulnerability they discovered was not eligible for payment under the Apple Security Bounty program. It is listed in the iOS 17.5 security fixes below under "AppleAVD."

Apple's full list of security patches included in iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5:

AppleAVD

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: An app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges

Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2024-27804: Meysam Firouzi (@R00tkitSMM)

AppleMobileFileIntegrity

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: An attacker may be able to access user data

Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved checks.

CVE-2024-27816: Mickey Jin (@patch1t)

AVEVideoEncoder

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: An app may be able to disclose kernel memory

Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2024-27841: an anonymous researcher

Find My

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: A malicious application may be able to determine a user's current location

Description: A privacy issue was addressed by moving sensitive data to a more secure location.

CVE-2024-27839: Alexander Heinrich, SEEMOO, TU Darmstadt (@Sn0wfreeze), and Shai Mishali (@freak4pc)

Kernel

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: An attacker may be able to cause unexpected app termination or arbitrary code execution

Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2024-27818: pattern-f (@pattern_F_) of Ant Security Light-Year Lab

Libsystem

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: An app may be able to access protected user data

Description: A permissions issue was addressed by removing vulnerable code and adding additional checks.

CVE-2023-42893: an anonymous researcher

Maps

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: An app may be able to read sensitive location information

Description: A path handling issue was addressed with improved validation.

CVE-2024-27810: LFY@secsys of Fudan University

MarketplaceKit

Available for: iPhone XS and later

Impact: A maliciously crafted webpage may be able to distribute a script that tracks users on other webpages

Description: A privacy issue was addressed with improved client ID handling for alternative app marketplaces.

CVE-2024-27852: Talal Haj Bakry and Tommy Mysk of Mysk Inc. (@mysk_co)

Notes

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: An attacker with physical access to an iOS device may be able to access notes from the lock screen

Description: This issue was addressed through improved state management.

CVE-2024-27835: Andr.Ess

RemoteViewServices

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: An attacker may be able to access user data

Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved checks.

CVE-2024-27816: Mickey Jin (@patch1t)

Screenshots

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: An attacker with physical access may be able to share items from the lock screen

Description: A permissions issue was addressed with improved validation.

CVE-2024-27803: an anonymous researcher

Shortcuts

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: A shortcut may output sensitive user data without consent

Description: A path handling issue was addressed with improved validation.

CVE-2024-27821: Kirin (@Pwnrin), zbleet, and Csaba Fitzl (@theevilbit) of Kandji

Sync Services

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: An app may be able to bypass Privacy preferences

Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks

CVE-2024-27847: Mickey Jin (@patch1t)

Voice Control

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: An attacker may be able to elevate privileges

Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.

CVE-2024-27796: ajajfxhj

WebKit

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: An attacker with arbitrary read and write capability may be able to bypass Pointer Authentication

Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.

WebKit Bugzilla: 272750
CVE-2024-27834: Manfred Paul (@_manfp) working with Trend Micro's Zero Day Initiative

Apple released iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5 on Monday following around six weeks of beta testing.

