Apple Seeds iOS 17.6 and iPadOS 17.6 Release Candidates to Developers

Apple today seeded iOS 17.6 and iPadOS 17.6 release candidates to developers for testing purposes, with software coming a week after the fourth iOS and iPadOS 17.6 betas were released. The RC versions are the final versions of iOS 17.6 and iPadOS 17.6 that will see a public launch in the near future.



Registered developers are able to opt into the betas by opening up the Settings app, going to the Software Update section, tapping on the "Beta Updates" option, and toggling on the iOS 17 or iPadOS 17 Developer Beta. An Apple ID associated with a developer account is required to download and install the beta.

The features Apple promised for ‌iOS 17‌ have all been implemented, so it is not clear what will be included in iOS 17.6, and no major new additions were discovered in the betas. Apple's release notes suggest that the update provides unspecified bug fixes and security updates.

This update provides important bug fixes and security updates and is recommended for all users.

iOS 17.6 will likely see a launch next week.