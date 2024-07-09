Apple Seeds Third Betas of iOS 17.6 and iPadOS 17.6 to Developers

Apple today seeded the third betas of upcoming iOS 17.6 and iPadOS 17.6 updates to developers for testing purposes, with software coming a little over a week after the second iOS and iPadOS 17.6 betas.



Registered developers are able to opt into the betas by opening up the Settings app, going to the Software Update section, tapping on the "Beta Updates" option, and toggling on the iOS 17 or iPadOS 17 Developer Beta. An Apple ID associated with a developer account is required to download and install the beta.

The features Apple promised for ‌iOS 17‌ have all been implemented, so it is not clear what will be included in iOS 17.6, and no major new additions have been discovered in the betas so far.

With Apple focusing on iOS 18, it is likely that iOS 17.6 will include bug fixes and other under-the-hood improvements.