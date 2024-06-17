Apple Seeds First Betas of iOS 17.6 and iPadOS 17.6 to Developers

Apple today seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS 17.6 and iPadOS 17.6 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming a few weeks after the launch of iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5.



Registered developers are able to opt into the betas by opening up the Settings app, going to the Software Update section, tapping on the "Beta Updates" option, and toggling on the iOS 17 or iPadOS 17 Developer Beta. An Apple ID associated with a developer account is required to download and install the beta.

The features Apple promised for ‌iOS 17‌ have all been implemented, so it is not clear what will be included in iOS 17.6. It is expected to be one of the final feature updates to ‌iOS 17‌, as Apple will soon transition most of its focus to iOS 18.