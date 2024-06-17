Apple Seeds First Betas of iOS 17.6 and iPadOS 17.6 to Developers

by

Apple today seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS 17.6 and iPadOS 17.6 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming a few weeks after the launch of iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5.

iOS 17
Registered developers are able to opt into the betas by opening up the Settings app, going to the Software Update section, tapping on the "Beta Updates" option, and toggling on the iOS 17 or iPadOS 17 Developer Beta. An Apple ID associated with a developer account is required to download and install the beta.

The features Apple promised for ‌iOS 17‌ have all been implemented, so it is not clear what will be included in iOS 17.6. It is expected to be one of the final feature updates to ‌iOS 17‌, as Apple will soon transition most of its focus to iOS 18.

Related Roundups: iOS 17, iPadOS 17
Related Forums: iOS 17, iPadOS 17

Popular Stories

iOS 18 CarPlay Feature

iOS 18 Adds These 5 New Features to CarPlay

Thursday June 13, 2024 7:44 am PDT by
Apple did not mention CarPlay during its WWDC keynote this week, but iOS 18 includes a handful of new features for the in-car software. Overall, there is not a whole lot new for CarPlay on iOS 18, with changes seemingly limited to the Messages and Settings apps so far. Below, we recap everything new for CarPlay on iOS 18. New for CarPlay on iOS 18 1. Contact Photos in Messages App...
Read Full Article71 comments
iOS 18 Wallet Feature

Here's What's New in Apple Wallet on iOS 18 for Event Tickets and More

Friday June 14, 2024 7:32 am PDT by
iOS 18 includes a handful of enhancements to the Wallet app on the iPhone, with new features for Apple Pay, Apple Cash, event tickets, and more. Below, we outline everything new for the Wallet app on iOS 18, based on information from Apple's press release and a WWDC 2024 coding session. Redesigned Event Tickets Event tickets have an all-new design in the Wallet app on iOS 18, complete...
Read Full Article19 comments
maxresdefault

First Look at Messages via Satellite in iOS 18

Thursday June 13, 2024 11:29 am PDT by
Apple has been gradually expanding its suite of satellite connectivity features for iPhone, and iOS 18 brings a significant new one in the form of Messages via satellite. The feature allows users to send and receive iMessages and SMS texts, including emoji and Tapbacks, while out of range of cellular and Wi-Fi networks. CNET met up with Apple's senior director of platform product marketing,...
Read Full Article111 comments
apple watch series 9 display

Kuo: Apple Watch Series 10 to Get Larger Screen and Thinner Design

Monday June 17, 2024 1:20 am PDT by
This year's Apple Watch Series 10 will be thinner and come in larger screen sizes than previous models, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In his latest industry note -10-and-98075c44ce92">shared on Medium, Kuo said the screen size options on the next-generation Apple Watch will increase from 41mm to 45mm, and from 45mm to 49mm, while being encased in a thinner design. For reference,...
Read Full Article97 comments
iOS 18 Siri Integrated Feature

You Can Give Siri a New Name With iOS 18's Vocal Shortcuts

Friday June 14, 2024 4:33 pm PDT by
Apple in iOS 18 added a Vocal Shortcuts accessibility feature, and now that iOS 18 is available in a beta capacity, users have figured out that this option can be used to give Siri a new wake word. With Vocal Shortcuts, you can assign a custom phrase that Siri can understand to launch shortcuts and complete "complex tasks," and one of the shortcuts you can set up is an alternative for "Hey...
Read Full Article135 comments

Top Rated Comments

iLuddite Avatar
iLuddite
21 minutes ago at 10:40 am

Maybe...

I won't personally touch betas, pubic or developer. Did enough of that back in the earlier iOS days.
I wouldn’t touch a pubic beta, either ;)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
FineWoven Avatar
FineWoven
29 minutes ago at 10:32 am

Meanwhile, many here likely already have iOS 18…
Haha those are some brave souls! Even though I can get the dev betas if I wanted to, I always wait for the public versions when they come out a month later. Much more likely to be stable. And even then I just start with my iPad and if all is well for a week or so then I’ll move to installing it on my iPhone. My Mac however, I always wait until the full release has been out a little while in the fall since that is vital to me as a work machine and I can’t risk anything I rely on being rendered useless as a result of Apple’s rushed testing process.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
IchabodCricket Avatar
IchabodCricket
20 minutes ago at 10:41 am

I wouldn’t touch a pubic beta, either ;)
Hahhaah. I'm leaving it.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Jimmy Bubbles Avatar
Jimmy Bubbles
47 minutes ago at 10:13 am
Meanwhile, many here likely already have iOS 18…
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
45 minutes ago at 10:15 am
Hopefully the focus is on bug fixes and security updates
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Jimmy Bubbles Avatar
Jimmy Bubbles
45 minutes ago at 10:15 am

I knew it... A week after iOS 18 DB 1, we get iOS 17.6 DB 1...

Are there anyone still interested with iOS 17 now that we have a preview of iOS 18?

I might update to iOS 17.6 DB 1 instead of going with iOS 18 DB 1 on my iPhone 13 Pro to see if the battery issues reported by some here in MacRumors has been fixed...
I’d be curious to know. They sure seem to be resolved in 18 from my own experience. Standby and usage time seem nearly the same as when I first got my 15 Pro.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments