The Best Early Black Friday MacBook Deals

We've been highlighting all of the best Apple product deals you can already get in the lead-up to Black Friday on November 24, but have yet to focus on MacBooks. In this article we're doing just that, with the best early Black Friday MacBook Air and MacBook Pro deals you can get right now.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Of course, there is a chance that we could see better deals on these MacBook models arrive as Black Friday gets closer. This is a risk anyone has to take while shopping during the holidays, so with that in mind, many of the deals shared below are currently their best prices ever seen. More information on these sales can be found in our Black Friday Roundup.

Best MacBook Deals

15-inch M2 MacBook Air for $1,049.99 at Amazon ($249 off)

Best Black Friday Deals

Amazon has the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air (256GB) for the all-time low price of $1,049.99, down from $1,299.00. The 512GB model is also available for the record low price of $1,249.99, down from $1,499.00. Both have all colors on sale.

Apple's latest MacBook Air model is a great option with numerous pro-level features without the price tag. For a deep dive into all the similarities and differences between each line, read our buyer's guide.

We aren't tracking any notable deals on the MacBook Pro line right now, but if that changes we'll be sure to update this guide.

