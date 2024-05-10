iPad Pro's M4 Chip Outperforms M3 by Up to 25%

Benchmarks for the new M4 iPad Pro models have popped up on Geekbench, giving us an idea of how much faster Apple's second-generation 3-nanometer chips are compared to the M3, M2, and other prior-generation Apple silicon chips.



The 10-core variant of the M4 chip earned an average single-core score of 3,695 and an average multi-core score of 14,550 across 10 benchmarks. When it comes to single-core performance, the M4 is faster than the M3 Max MacBook Pro, and it's comparable to the ‌M2‌ Max in multi-core performance.

For context, here are the single-core and multi-core scores of prior chips (all max CPU/GPU variants):

M4 - 3,695/14,550

- 3,695/14,550 A17 Pro - 2,908/7,234

- 2,908/7,234 M2 - 2,540/9,360

- 2,540/9,360 M2 Pro - 2,651/14,295

- 2,651/14,295 M2 Max - 2,802/14,800

- 2,802/14,800 M1 - 2,272/8,208

- 2,272/8,208 M3 - 3,087/11,702

- 3,087/11,702 M3 Pro - 3,112/15,286

- 3,112/15,286 M3 Max - 3,128/20,957

Compared to the ‌M2‌ in the prior version of the ‌iPad Pro‌, the M4 is 46 percent faster when it comes to single-core performance, and 55 percent faster in multi-core performance. Apple didn't use the M3 in an iPad, but it is up to 24 percent faster than the M3.

Apple said that the M4 delivers up to 1.5x faster CPU performance than the ‌M2‌ in the prior-generation ‌iPad Pro‌, which is accurate based on the benchmarks we've seen so far.

Apple plans to bring the M4 chip family to all of its products across 2024 and 2025, with the first M4 Macs slated for later this year.