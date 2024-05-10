iPad Pro's M4 Chip Outperforms M3 by Up to 25%

Benchmarks for the new M4 iPad Pro models have popped up on Geekbench, giving us an idea of how much faster Apple's second-generation 3-nanometer chips are compared to the M3, M2, and other prior-generation Apple silicon chips.

The 10-core variant of the M4 chip earned an average single-core score of 3,695 and an average multi-core score of 14,550 across 10 benchmarks. When it comes to single-core performance, the M4 is faster than the M3 Max MacBook Pro, and it's comparable to the ‌M2‌ Max in multi-core performance.

For context, here are the single-core and multi-core scores of prior chips (all max CPU/GPU variants):

  • M4 - 3,695/14,550
  • A17 Pro - 2,908/7,234
  • M2 - 2,540/9,360
  • M2 Pro - 2,651/14,295
  • M2 Max - 2,802/14,800
  • M1 - 2,272/8,208
  • M3 - 3,087/11,702
  • M3 Pro - 3,112/15,286
  • M3 Max - 3,128/20,957

Compared to the ‌M2‌ in the prior version of the ‌iPad Pro‌, the M4 is 46 percent faster when it comes to single-core performance, and 55 percent faster in multi-core performance. Apple didn't use the M3 in an iPad, but it is up to 24 percent faster than the M3.

Apple said that the M4 delivers up to 1.5x faster CPU performance than the ‌M2‌ in the prior-generation ‌iPad Pro‌, which is accurate based on the benchmarks we've seen so far.

Apple plans to bring the M4 chip family to all of its products across 2024 and 2025, with the first M4 Macs slated for later this year.

iamgalt
iamgalt
31 minutes ago at 07:59 am
Cue all the "it's too much power for such a limited OS" comments.
DHagan4755
DHagan4755
29 minutes ago at 08:01 am
Just imagine M4 Pro, M4 Max, and M4 Ultra benchmarks.
crazy dave
crazy dave
14 minutes ago at 08:16 am

Looking forward to seeing these chips in Macs. I was reading in some discussion threads that part of the CPU score bump could be related to the new ML accelerators (ARM's SME)? It seems like those are the tasks where performance score really increased, the other tasks were much more equivalent to M3 performance.

Per Tom's Hardware ('https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-components/cpus/apple-m4-scores-suggest-it-is-the-new-single-core-performance-champ-beating-intels-core-i9-14900ks-incredible-results-of-3800-posted'):

The remainder of the benchmark score indicates a roughly 3% increase in performance over the prior gen M3, but we'll have to wait for more detailed testing to determine if those are the result of IPC improvements or merely from frequency increases and/or cache clock changes."
The author at Tom's Hardware screwed up this paragraph a bit - it's 3% on top of the clock increases. The clock increased by about 8-9%, object detection on the CPU increased by 200%, and most of the rest of the subtests increased by over 10%, with at least one (if not more) increasing by less than 10%, averaging to about 3% over the clock increases. That indicates a microarchitecture change beyond SME as some subtest increase more than the clock while others see a slight regression with respect to the clock.


This is all great, but Apple’s IPC gains from M1 to M4 are virtually 0%. Improvements have come from higher clockspeeds and more cores. I look forward to seeing where they go next. They can’t continue this method of improving forever. AMD are pretty relentless atm. I’ve given up on Intel.
That's over an average of non-object detection sub tests in Geekbench (which is kind of a meaningless statistic as most averages over subtests are), depending on your workloads, you may see greater or lesser IPC gains.
SVTmaniac
SVTmaniac
27 minutes ago at 08:03 am
Guess my M3 Pro MacBook Pro I just got is obsolete already.
CalMin
CalMin
19 minutes ago at 08:11 am

Guess my M3 Pro MacBook Pro I just got is obsolete already.
It was obsolete the moment you bought it. I wouldn't lose any sleep over this - my M1Pro is ancient by Apple Silicon standards and it's still more computer than I can use.
thingstoponder
thingstoponder
14 minutes ago at 08:17 am

Cue all the "it's too much power for such a limited OS" comments.
Some people hate when computers get faster. It’s very odd.
