Apple Releases Logic Pro for Mac and iPad Updates With New AI Features

Apple today released an updated version of Logic Pro, introducing all of the new features that were previewed last week. New versions of both Logic Pro and Final Cut Pro were announced alongside the new iPad Pro models last Tuesday, and the updates are available for Mac and iPad.



Logic Pro has new AI-based studio assistant features that help artists make music, with these options joining Smart Tempo and the Pitch Correction plug-in. Session Players expand the Drummer capabilities in Logic Pro, with Apple adding a new Bass Player and Keyboard Player. Session Players are able to follow the same chord progression using Global chord track.

With a new ChromaGlow feature, users can dial in the perfect tone and choose from five different saturation styles to add warmth, presence, and punch to tracks by simulating the sound of vintage analog hardware.

Audio files can be separated into stems for vocals, drums, bass, and other parts using the Stem Splitter feature. Separating tracks is aimed at making it easier to apply effects, add new parts, and change the mix. There are also updates for Sound Library, Spatial Audio, and other features with Apple's full notes available below.

AI Enhanced Tools

- New AI enhanced tools join Smart Tempo and the Pitch Correction plug-in to augment your artistry

- Bass Player and Keyboard Player join Drummer to complete a set of Session Players -- all built with AI making it easy to create performances that respond to your direction

- Session Players can follow the same chord progression using Global chord track

- Add warmth to any track with ChromaGlow, an advanced plug-in with five saturation models designed to simulate the sound of vintage analog hardware. Requires M1 chip or later.

- Separate a stereo audio file into stems for vocals, drums, bass and other parts with Stem Splitter. Requires M1 chip or later.

- Session Players, ChromaGlow, and Stem Splitter also come to Logic Pro for iPad 2 -- making it simple to move between projects created in Logic Pro for Mac Sound Library

- Play any of six deeply-sampled acoustic and electric basses with Studio Bass

- Perform any of three meticulously-sampled pianos with Studio Piano

- Loops that contain chord tags will automatically populate the chord track when added to a project

- Three new Producer Packs are available: Hardwell, The Kount, and Cory Wong

- Original multi-track project of "Swing!" by Ellie Dixon available as in-app demo song Spatial Audio

- Downmix and trim options allow custom mixing for non-Atmos channel configurations

- Exported ADM BWF files have been expanded beyond Dolby Atmos and can contain settings for stereo and other multi-channel formats Enhancements

- Bounce in place adds automatic realtime recording for External Instrument regions or tracks that utilize external hardware using Logic's I/O plug-in

- MIDI generated by supported software instruments and effects can be routed to the input of other tracks for creative layering during playback or recording

- Edit more efficiently using key commands for moving, extending, or resizing marquee selections

These features are available for Logic Pro on the Mac, with Session Players, ChromaGlow, Stem Splitter, and the new Sound Library options also available on Logic Pro 2 for the ‌iPad‌.

The updated version of Logic Pro is free for existing users, and $200 for new users.