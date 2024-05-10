Every Model of Apple's M1 iPad Air Drops to Record Low Prices on Amazon

Today we're tracking multiple record low prices across the M1 iPad Air on Amazon, with $150 off every configuration of these now-discontinued tablets. This comes just a few days after Apple announced the new M2 iPad Air, which start at $599.

Prices on the M1 models start at $449.00 for the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air, down from $599.00, and increase to $599.00 for the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air, down from $749.00. Both of these have estimated delivery dates for May 14-16 for most residences in the United States.

M1 iPad Air (64GB Wi-Fi) for $449.00

M1 iPad Air (256GB Wi-Fi) for $599.00

For cellular models, you can get the 64GB cellular iPad Air for $599.00, down from $749.00, and the 256GB cellular iPad Air for $749.00, down from $899.00. With both Wi-Fi and cellular configurations, you'll find all colors on sale at these record low prices.

M1 iPad Air (64GB Cellular) for $599.00

M1 iPad Air (256GB Cellular) for $749.00

There are numerous differences between the M1 and M2 iPad Air, mainly including display sizes and the various internal upgrades that the M2 chip introduced in the 2024 models. Our buyer's guide has a more detailed breakdown of these two iPad Air models and should help make any buying decision a bit easier.

klasma Avatar
klasma
46 minutes ago at 07:45 am

What is the best buy for the current iPad models between the current and past generations of iPads for the regular user?

I was holding out for my iPad Mini 5 to be upgraded and that didn't happen so I have to choose with what's left to choose from. Thanks.
The mini is scheduled to receive an update before the end of the year, so maybe you can wait until then. Otherwise the M1 iPad Airs on sale now are perfectly fine for the next few years for regular users.
7thson Avatar
7thson
29 minutes ago at 08:01 am
Still a very good device in the higher configurations. I’m glad 128gb is the new base. 64gb was so stingy for a such a capable device. FaceTime at the top in landscape alone would steer me to the M2 models however.
