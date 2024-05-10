Every Model of Apple's M1 iPad Air Drops to Record Low Prices on Amazon

Today we're tracking multiple record low prices across the M1 iPad Air on Amazon, with $150 off every configuration of these now-discontinued tablets. This comes just a few days after Apple announced the new M2 iPad Air, which start at $599.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Prices on the M1 models start at $449.00 for the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air, down from $599.00, and increase to $599.00 for the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air, down from $749.00. Both of these have estimated delivery dates for May 14-16 for most residences in the United States.

For cellular models, you can get the 64GB cellular iPad Air for $599.00, down from $749.00, and the 256GB cellular iPad Air for $749.00, down from $899.00. With both Wi-Fi and cellular configurations, you'll find all colors on sale at these record low prices.

There are numerous differences between the M1 and M2 iPad Air, mainly including display sizes and the various internal upgrades that the M2 chip introduced in the 2024 models. Our buyer's guide has a more detailed breakdown of these two iPad Air models and should help make any buying decision a bit easier.

