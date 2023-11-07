Black Friday is right around the corner, and deals on AirPods and iPhones have already begun cropping up in early November. Today, we're taking a look at all of the best early Black Friday iPad deals you can already get.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Of course, there is a chance that we could see better deals on these iPads arrive as Black Friday gets closer. This is a risk anyone has to take while shopping during the holidays, so with that in mind, many of the deals shared below are currently their best prices ever seen. More information on these sales can be found in our Black Friday Roundup.

Unless otherwise noted, all the deals in this guide will be found on Amazon.

Best iPad Deals

9th Gen iPad



We've been tracking a great all-time low discount on the ninth generation iPad since Prime Day, and the deal is still around in November. You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad for $249.00, down from $329.00. At this price, the iPad is a perfect entry-level tablet for a kid or family member who doesn't need the tablet for work-intensive projects.

10th Gen iPad

The upgraded iPad from 2022 also has a nice discount on Amazon right now, with the 64GB Wi-Fi model on sale for $399.00, down from $449.00. This model comes with a bigger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, A14 Bionic chip for a performance boost, Wi-Fi 6, and more.

6th Gen iPad Mini

Apple's 8.3-inch iPad mini 6 is down to $399.99 on Amazon, down from $499.00. This iPad mini has an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic chip, USB-C, and more. Perhaps more notably, Amazon has the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6 for $529.99, down from $649.00, which is a new all-time low price.

5th Gen iPad Air

Switching to iPad Air models, the 2022 64GB Wi-Fi tablet has hit $499.99 on Amazon, down from $599.00. That's a solid all-time low price on this model, and you can also find a few other storage configurations at record lows this time around. Note that for the majority of colors, you'll need to clip an on-page coupon to see these deals.

12.9-inch iPad Pro

The 256GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro dropped to $999.99 on Amazon this week, down from $1,199.00. This is a new record low price on the high-end tablet, and one of the only notable iPad Pro discounts around right now.

Accessories

We've begun tracking all of the season's best deals in our dedicated Black Friday Roundup, so be sure to bookmark the page and visit it throughout the season as you do your online shopping. Our roundup mainly focuses on Apple products and related tech accessories.