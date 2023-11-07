The Best Early Black Friday iPad Deals

by

Black Friday is right around the corner, and deals on AirPods and iPhones have already begun cropping up in early November. Today, we're taking a look at all of the best early Black Friday iPad deals you can already get.

ipad snowflakesNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Of course, there is a chance that we could see better deals on these iPads arrive as Black Friday gets closer. This is a risk anyone has to take while shopping during the holidays, so with that in mind, many of the deals shared below are currently their best prices ever seen. More information on these sales can be found in our Black Friday Roundup.

Unless otherwise noted, all the deals in this guide will be found on Amazon.

Best iPad Deals

Best Black Friday Deals

9th Gen iPad

9th ipad snowflakes
We've been tracking a great all-time low discount on the ninth generation iPad since Prime Day, and the deal is still around in November. You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad for $249.00, down from $329.00. At this price, the iPad is a perfect entry-level tablet for a kid or family member who doesn't need the tablet for work-intensive projects.

$80 OFF
10.2-inch iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $249.00

10th Gen iPad

ipad snowflakes 2

The upgraded iPad from 2022 also has a nice discount on Amazon right now, with the 64GB Wi-Fi model on sale for $399.00, down from $449.00. This model comes with a bigger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, A14 Bionic chip for a performance boost, Wi-Fi 6, and more.

$50 OFF
10.9-inch iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $399.00

6th Gen iPad Mini

ipad mini snowflakes

Apple's 8.3-inch iPad mini 6 is down to $399.99 on Amazon, down from $499.00. This iPad mini has an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic chip, USB-C, and more. Perhaps more notably, Amazon has the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6 for $529.99, down from $649.00, which is a new all-time low price.

$99 OFF
iPad mini (64GB Wi-Fi) for $399.99

$119 OFF
iPad mini (256GB Wi-Fi) for $529.99

5th Gen iPad Air

ipad air snowflakes

Switching to iPad Air models, the 2022 64GB Wi-Fi tablet has hit $499.99 on Amazon, down from $599.00. That's a solid all-time low price on this model, and you can also find a few other storage configurations at record lows this time around. Note that for the majority of colors, you'll need to clip an on-page coupon to see these deals.

$99 OFF
iPad Air (64GB Wi-Fi) for $499.99

12.9-inch iPad Pro

ipad pro snowflakes

The 256GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro dropped to $999.99 on Amazon this week, down from $1,199.00. This is a new record low price on the high-end tablet, and one of the only notable iPad Pro discounts around right now.

$199 OFF
12.9-inch iPad Pro (256GB Wi-Fi) for $999.99

Accessories

We've begun tracking all of the season's best deals in our dedicated Black Friday Roundup, so be sure to bookmark the page and visit it throughout the season as you do your online shopping. Our roundup mainly focuses on Apple products and related tech accessories.

Related Roundups: Apple Black Friday, Apple Deals
Related Forum: Community Discussion

Popular Stories

10 New Features With iOS 17

iOS 17.2 Coming Later This Year With These 10 New Features for iPhone

Friday November 3, 2023 1:23 pm PDT by
Apple made the first beta of iOS 17.2 available to developers and public beta testers last week, and the software update includes many new features and changes for iPhones. Below, we have highlighted 10 of these new features and changes. iOS 17.2 is expected to be released to the public in December. Once available, the update can be installed in the Settings app under General → Software...
Read Full Article99 comments
M3 Pro Chip Feature

M3 Pro Chip Barely Faster Than M2 Pro in Unverified Benchmark Result

Saturday November 4, 2023 9:05 pm PDT by
Apple's new M3 Pro chip with a 12-core CPU offers only marginally faster CPU performance compared to the M2 Pro chip with a 12-core CPU, according to a Geekbench 6 result spotted today by Vadim Yuryev, co-host of the YouTube channel Max Tech. This is only a single benchmark result, so further results are needed to ensure accuracy. Apple announced new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models...
Read Full Article676 comments
safari icon blue banner

Apple Argued Safari Is Three Different Browsers to Avoid Regulation

Saturday November 4, 2023 7:44 am PDT by
Apple recently claimed that Safari is three different browsers in effort to avoid regulation in the European Union (via The Register). The claim came as part of a response to the European Union in August, just before the European Commission designated many of Apple's iOS, App Store, and Safari as gatekeeper platforms. This classification means that Apple now has to ensure that these...
Read Full Article341 comments
M3 iPad Feature 3

Apple Expected to Update Entire iPad Lineup Next Year

Sunday November 5, 2023 8:41 am PST by
Apple plans to update its entire iPad lineup throughout 2024, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. This means new models of the iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad mini, and entry-level iPad can be expected to launch next year. Gurman touched on the lack of new iPads and AirPods heading into the holiday shopping season in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter:Apple could have tried to rush out ...
Read Full Article299 comments
iOS 17

Apple Preparing to Release iOS 17.1.1 Update for iPhone

Thursday November 2, 2023 1:22 pm PDT by
Apple appears to be internally testing an iOS 17.1.1 update for the iPhone, based on evidence of the software in our website's analytics logs this week. iOS 17.1.1 will almost certainly be focused on bug fixes, but it's unclear exactly which issues the update will address. The update could include the same fix for Wi-Fi connectivity issues that Apple rolled out in the first iOS 17.2 beta,...
Read Full Article76 comments
watchOS

watchOS Update Coming Soon With Fix for Apple Watch Battery Drain

Saturday November 4, 2023 1:36 pm PDT by
Apple is preparing a fix for an issue causing some Apple Watches to experience excessive battery drain after being updated to watchOS 10.1, the company said today in an internal memo shared with Apple Authorized Service Providers. In the memo, which MacRumors obtained from multiple sources, Apple said the issue will be fixed in a watchOS update that is "coming soon." Apple did not provide...
Read Full Article114 comments